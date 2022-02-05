HELENA — Without star player Brayden Koch, things might look a little different for the top-ranked Helena Capital boys basketball team. But the results have been exactly the same.
The Bruins, who will be without Koch, the Carroll College signee due to illness for an unknown period of time, won a Western AA showdown without him at the Bears Den Saturday, defeating Missoula Hellgate 49-45 in a battle of top three teams in the 406mtsports.com rankings, as well as the top two teams in the Western AA standings.
"Certainly, we are facing some adversity," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "These guys didn't feel sorry for themselves. They stepped up and we beat two good teams this week (Big Sky and Hellgate) in two big games. They went to work at being the best we could be and they compete their tails off."
Hellgate, which had won seven games in a row coming in, certainly wasn't going to feel sorry for the Bruins, and from the opening tip, the Western AA rivals went at it each other in a game easily deemed a slugfest.
Not just because it was physical on both ends, which it was. But also because the two teams traded haymakers throughout.
Early on, the Bruins did more of the connecting.
Nick Michelotti scored on acrobatic 3-point play just a few minutes in but Hellgate jumped in front on a 3-pointer by Dre Bowie.
Capital had the answer in the way of Hudsen Grovom, who knocked down a trey and when Trysten Mooney stacked another triple soon after, it capped an 8-0 run by the Bruins, who were in front 15-8.
Hellgate answered with a 6-0 run of its own, that spanned the end of the first quarter and start of the second, and looked poised to grab the lead when Mooney made his second shot from beyond the arc to put the Bruins ahead by four, a margin they maintained at the half (24-20) thanks to a buzzer-beater inside by Jamey Michelotti.
"Tonight, it came from different guys," Almquist said. "I thought Trysten Mooney really stepped up. Jamey Michelotti gave us some really good minutes when we needed him. Jacob got going in the second half; Hudsen Grovom, Tyler Kovick — all these guys are coming off the bench and when their named is called, they are ready to go and that's what makes a good team."
Just as one senior guard, Mooney, took on the primary scoring duties in the first half, Curry, another senior, carried Capital through a key stretch in the third quarter.
Bowie came out of the break hot for Hellgate and after the Knights scored four of the first six points in the third, the Bruins lead was 26-24.
That's when Curry started to assert himself.
First, he knocked down a 3-pointer, pushing the lead back to five. Then, a top-of-the-key jumper extended it to six, and when he scored just before the third-quarter buzzer sounded on a perfectly timed backdoor cut, the Bruins lead swelled to 38-28.
"We know that we are missing one of our best players," Curry said. "But I think this shows we have depth. We know that if someone is out, we have other guys who can step up and we can get it done as a team."
Despite being down by 10 and even 11 points early in the fourth quarter, Hellgate wasn't going away and slowly, in the fourth quarter, the Knights chipped away at the lead, and got within five on back-to-back triples by Bowie and Easton Sant. The lead was then trimmed to four on a hoop by Connor Dick.
Capital extended its lead to 48-40 with less than a minute left but even as time ran out, the Knights put together one final, furious, rally.
Sant made his second 3-pointer and after a prompt timeout by head coach Jeff Hays, the Knights stole the ball and scored, cutting the lead to 48-45 with 20 seconds left.
On the inbounds, Capital was nearly called for a 10-second violation before Almquist called timeout with a second to spare.
Then, Hellgate stole the ball on the ensuing Bruin inbound pass, and got off a game-tying attempt that missed, allowing CHS to escape with the 49-45 win.
"It was a good high school (basketball) game," Hays said. "We had our chances but they did out play us today. Hopefully, we will get one or two more cracks at them."
Capital didn't have a player score more than 10, but had two, Curry and Nick Michelotti score 10, while Mooney and Grovom each had nine in the win.
"As proud as I was Thursday night (win over Big Sky) I might be even more proud tonight," Almquist said. "I'm just really happy with the effort these guys are giving each other."
Bowie scored a game-high 14 in the loss for Hellgate. Brogan Callaghan added nine for Knights (9-4, 6-2) who will be at Butte Tuesday. The Bruins (12-0, 8-0) will host Flathead and Glacier next Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.