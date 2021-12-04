BILLINGS — Robert Tedlund and Bobby Anderson have been with their programs since the start, and the end of the beginning is in sight.
The duo were among the original coaching hires for the athletic programs at Lockwood High School — Tedlund for girls basketball and Anderson for the boys.
Lockwood opened its doors to freshmen only in 2019, and one by one the sports teams have made the climb to the varsity level. Athletes in the more individual sports, like cross country and wrestling, competed at the varsity level right away, while team sports first played a freshman or froshmore schedule and then a junior varsity schedule. Football is slated to be a varsity sport starting in the 2022-23 school year.
On Saturday, it’s finally time for the boys and girls basketball teams to take their first varsity shots. The Lions open their seasons at Miles City.
“It’s been what feels like a long time coming,” Anderson said late last week after a practice. “Looking back, it came a lot quicker than anticipated. But, yeah, definitely excitement.”
Tedlund said his players have been looking forward to Saturday since the summer, saying “that’s all they talked about.” To further that anticipation, Tedlund said he used the upcoming season as reminder to help keep his players focused as they went through their off-season workouts, open gyms and weightlifting sessions.
“It was a great summer because of that, so it was a great motivational piece for the kids,” said Tedlund, who began his nine-year coaching career for the Harlowton boys basketball and football teams before moving to Columbia Falls, where he helped girls basketball coach Cary Finberg for three years — which included a Class A state championship in 2017. “The girls are super excited to play.”
Of course, playing in the Southeast conference of the Eastern A division won’t be easy.
For Tedlund’s girls, they’ll be going up against the likes of Billings Central, Hardin and Havre on a regular basis. Over the past four seasons, it’s been a combination of those three teams that have met in the state title game.
To compound matters, the Lions will take the floor with nine freshmen, four sophomores and two juniors. Lockwood does not have a senior class yet.
“They’re smart kids and their parents are great,” Tedlund said. “They totally understand that, hey, we’re just trying to get better this year and improve every day. We’ve got a lot of years ahead of us to compete and get better.
“Our expectations are basically, you know, if we can compete in most games and keep it close, we’ll hang our hat on that. Then, who knows when the tournaments start, you know? We’re not worried about Central or Hardin or Havre. We’re just trying to get better ourselves.”
Anderson, too, knows what’s in store for his team. He grew up in Laurel and played for the Locomotives and later was on the staff of former coach Pat Hansen from 2015-18. So he’s well aware of the road bumps the Eastern A throws at teams.
The makeup of Anderson’s boys team is different than the girls program. He said nearly 40 boys were at tryouts and that the Lions will start three juniors and two sophomores.
But, like Tedlund, Anderson wants his players to focus first on the process and not the results.
“If you do things the right way, if you set the foundation the right way and you set the culture, you create your identity,” Anderson said. “You take care of the small things and the wins will follow. I’m a firm believer in that. You can’t skip steps in this process.
“If you skip steps, things are going to fall through the cracks and you’re going to have some bigger issues at hand. You’ve got to really attack the small things, take care of the culture, and then everything else will take care of itself.”
Let the Lions’ varsity games begin.
