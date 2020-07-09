BILLINGS — Cameron McCormick will be the next head boys basketball coach at Absarokee, pending school board approval later this month, McCormick told 406mtsports.com.
McCormick will replace Gregg Feddes, who is moving from boys to girls basketball coach at Absarokee. McCormick will also be a paraprofessional at the Class C school that sits about 50 miles west of Billings near the Beartooth Mountains.
“I just feel gratitude,” McCormick said Thursday. “I’m hoping I do what’s necessary to build a program, if afforded the opportunity, at Absarokee.”
This will be McCormick’s fourth coaching job in four years and the first head boys position of his career. He coached the Lodge Grass girls last season, the Northern Cheyenne girls the season before and the girls team at Rocky Boy from 2016 to 2018. His only boys basketball coaching experience came in 2013, when he was an assistant at Wyola Elementary.
McCormick, 36, helped Lodge Grass reach the Southern B Divisional tournament for the first time in nine years. He did not get a second season with the Indians mainly because of differences with players, parents and board members, he said.
“You’re not coaching robots. You’re dealing with human beings,” he said. “You have to deal with the emotions that are there. Sometimes it feels like a roller-coaster of emotions with the players and their parents.”
The Absarokee boys went 13-12 last season and ended their season at the Southern C Divisional tournament. Four of the Huskies’ starters were seniors, per McCormick.
The new coach has high hopes, but his previous coaching experiences and the coronavirus pandemic have caused him to temper the win-at-all-costs mentality he’s often held.
“I’m not trying to preach to them so much as playing in the state tournament as much as I’d try to preach to them about fulfilling their potential,” McCormick said. “Just try to be the best possible coach I can for the moment. Not try to look at anything beyond that.”
