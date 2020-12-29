BILLINGS — Aidan Fishell’s stuff was packed into boxes, and the moving truck was parked outside his house. It was days before July 25, when he and his family would leave Scobey and move to Reno, Nevada.
A couple days later, Fishell’s mother, Leigha, got a call from her employer, who said everyone at the Reno office was going to work remotely for the foreseeable future because of COVID-19. That eliminated the need for Leigha to live in Reno, so the Fishells decided to stay in Scobey.
Perhaps no one was happier about the decision than Scobey boys basketball coach Jason Wolfe. Fishell is an all-state senior point guard for the Spartans.
“The relief and the excitement I had when we found out that they were staying, that’s a lasting memory,” Wolfe told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
Scobey finished last season undefeated but had to share the Class C state title with Fairview because COVID caused the final day of the state basketball tournaments to be canceled. Fortunately for the Spartans, four of their five starters were juniors last season, and perhaps none were more important than Fishell. His return gives Scobey a great chance to win the state title outright this season.
“I feel like we got robbed, but there's really nothing we can do about it except for try and do it again this year,” Fishell said. “We want to know that real feeling of walking off the Saturday night game with the trophy in hand.”
Fishell grew up in Scobey and moved to Reno in elementary school because of his father’s job. Fishell and his family spent four years there, and he gives Reno significant credit for his basketball skill.
Reno’s population is greater than 250,000, while Scobey has about 1,000 residents. More people usually means more athletic talent and competition, which was the case in Nevada when Fishell lived there, he said. He traveled to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland and other big cities for basketball tournaments featuring many tall, gifted players. Fishell, who now stands about 5-foot-11, was 5-4 at the end of middle school.
“You’ve got to find different ways to score on those more athletic kids down there,” Fishell said. “Not saying that there's no athleticism up here, but you’ve got some freak athletes down there.”
Fishell’s coach at the time taught him ways to score around much taller defenders. Before games, Fishell often watched videos of now-Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA’s most creative and efficient finishers despite being a relatively short 6-2.
Fellow Scobey senior Caden Handran said Fishell’s best skill is scoring near the basket, and Wolfe called Fishell “one of the best finishers I’ve coached” in his 19 years (16 as head coach) at Scobey.
“He’s an all-around great point guard,” said Handran, a College of Idaho commit. “He wants to win. He’s competitive at practice. He makes me better.”
Fishell averaged 14 points, four rebounds and four assists per game last season while shooting 52.3% from the field, 39.6% from 3-point range and 71% from the free-throw line. He received several college looks and signed with Dawson Community College last month.
“Aidan’s just got a tremendous feel for the game. He’s extremely crafty, he understands positioning, he’s got great court vision and he can score the ball,” Wolfe said. “He’s just a tremendous competitor.”
Fishell was ambivalent about moving back to Reno over the summer. It wouldn’t have been easy to leave Scobey again, but he has friends in Reno and was excited for the bigger basketball challenge.
He didn’t know at the time that COVID would put Nevada’s 2020-21 high school basketball season in jeopardy. Las Vegas’ Clark County canceled winter sports earlier this month, and the rest of the state is not sure when (or if) the season will begin.
Montana’s winter teams have been practicing since Dec. 7, and competitions will begin Saturday. That doesn’t mean the season will go smoothly or conclude, but it’s more likely in Montana than Nevada at this stage.
“Scobey’s a great place, it works for me and the basketball program is super good,” Fishell said. “Coach Wolfe, he just has really helped me a long way during my high school career, and he's a really good guy that does everything that he can for his players. So I’m glad I stayed.”
Fishell, Handran, Parker Cromwell and Jayce Tande each earned all-state selections as juniors last season, when Scobey went 25-0 and earned their first state title since 2011 (fourth in program history). COVID is one of many factors that could derail the Spartans’ 2021 hopes, but if they’re able to get a full season and stay healthy, Fishell is confident they’ll walk off the floor on March 13 with a solo first-place trophy.
“We felt like we had a good chance to win that game last year, and it was out of our control, so we're just going to do whatever’s in our control to get back there and have a different outcome,” Fishell said. “We’re going to try and take back what we feel is ours.”
