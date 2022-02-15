BUTTE — A 60-47 victory in Hamilton on Saturday capped a historic regular season for the Maroons.
The Butte Central boys basketball team finished the 2021-22 campaign with 17 wins and one loss, the best mark in program history.
"I think the perspective is that it's an achievement that all of our guys are proud of, and should be," said Maroons coach Brodie Kelly. "There's been a lot of really good basketball teams in school history, 100-plus years of hoops, and to have the best record of that entire length of time is something that they should be proud of. "
But as the late Kobe Bryant famously said, "Job's not finished" for Class A's No. 3 squad according to 406MTSports.com.
"We've got our on our eye on achieving more this year," Kelly said. "We're not looking to do anything differently in the postseason than we have all year. I think that's our message is just, you know, just keep approaching the postseason the same way we have regular season, just do your job and keep it simple."
And what has Central done this season? The usual: played lock-down defense and executed offensively.
But in order to earn a spot in the record books, the Maroons have done those things at an extremely high level.
For starters, they are holding opponents to fewer than 40 points per game.
"It's really hard to hold your opponents under that mark," Kelly said. "Our guys have been steady throughout the year."
The Maroons, as they always have under Kelly, play a style of man-to-man defense that forces opponents to execute in the half-court. And when its offensive can minimize turnovers and transition opportunities, Central will usually have a substantial edge as the 17-1 record indicates.
"We're a real principle-based defense," Kelly said. "It's about five guys being on a string and doing their job. It is man-to-man, but it's not each guy stopping his own man. It's collective defense."
The Maroons had noteworthy defensive performances this season at Butte, at Frenchtown and hosting Hamilton. During those matchups they allowed 37, 29 and 28 points, respectively. There have been other strong defensive stands, as the final score doesn't always tell the full story.
"Sometimes measuring defense performance, just by points allowed per game can be misleading because sometimes pace of game matters," Kelly said "Teams that play a higher-paced game get more possessions, therefore points go up on both sides. But for us as a program, we can measure it against the last 18 years, and it's easily the best. I think we're three points better than any other year we've had."
Central's offense starts with junior Dougie Peoples, who led Class A in scoring for the second consecutive season. Averaging 22.4 points per game, Peoples probably would have more buckets under his belt if the Maroons played in tighter contests more frequently. He has rested during a number of fourth quarters while Central had substantial leads.
"He's just a natural scorer," Kelly said. "He scores in the post; he gets to the rim. He's been, I think, a 41% 3-point shooter on the year. He makes his free throws. He just has so many ways to put points on the board. And right now, he's also realizing that attracting defenders is opening up teammates, and therefore that makes the defense kind of focus their attention away from him as well. So I think he's just got so many ways that he can hurt you.
"I love seeing that (scoring) hasn't been a point of emphasis for him. You know, he's all about winning and just making the right play. But, you know, a lot of times for us the right play is Dougie attacking and continue to produce."
Like Kelly said, Peoples' teammates are ready to produce when called upon, just as Eric Loos did recently at Hamilton when he poured in 15 points. On Feb. 3, it was Kyle Holter who lit up Frenchtown for 26 points in an 11-point home win for Central.
"Those are two guys that have really skilled offensive games, too," Kelly said. "Kyle in particular gets a ton of his points on hustle plays, in transitions and steals. Eric gets a lot on the offense board and just, you know, Dougie drawing help and Eric will get the guy on his back. And those are guys that also have good offensive skill."
Butte Central's postseason begins in the Southwestern A district tournament. The No. 2 seed Maroons will square off with seventh-seeded Stevensville on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Dillon. The Maroons have outscored the Yellowjackets 122-55 in two games this season.
