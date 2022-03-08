BILLINGS — The season for the Billings Senior boys basketball team has been full of ups and downs.
The Broncs have had three winning streaks of three games or more, and two losing streaks of three games. Amidst all that, popular senior starter Liam Romei suffered two long-term injuries, the second of which, a dislocated ankle, took him out of the lineup for good on Feb. 18 just two games after he returned from a broken wrist suffered in December.
It’s safe to say, though, after winning last weekend’s Eastern AA divisional tournament in Belgrade by beating Billings Skyview in the championship game, the Broncs are at the high point of their season.
They’ll enter this week’s Class AA state tournament fresh off that divisional title and the holders of a six-game winning streak. The Broncs are a study in perseverance, according to coach Drew Haws.
“They’re just responding to adversity as well as they can and just playing their best basketball right now,” Haws said Tuesday, a couple days before state tips off Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Broncs were the third seed in a divisional that seemed to have at least three of its four state-tournament berths up for grabs. And when eighth-seeded Belgrade started things off with an upset of top seed Bozeman, well, everything seem a possibility.
Two overtime games followed Belgrade’s upset — Senior took out Great Falls CMR and Billings West edged Bozeman Gallatin — further enforcing the belief that anything could happen.
Despite all the craziness of the tournament, the top four seeds eventually wound up advancing: Just not in the order they went into the tournament.
Skyview was the second seed going in and came out as the second seed, while the No. 1 Hawks finished third and No. 3 Gallatin took fourth.
“I really believe that every coach thought they had a chance and every team thought they had a chance at that divisional tournament,” Haws said. “You just had to play your best on that particular day.”
Billings Skyview’s girls did that as well, beating Billings West for the title. One could argue the 49-33 victory was perhaps the biggest for the Skyview program since 1996, when the Falcons reached the state championship game for the first and only time.
The 16-point win over their city rivals was the 13th consecutive victory for the Falcons, who haven’t lost since a two-point setback to West on Jan. 22. The state-tournament berth is the third in a row for Skyview, which had a state-tournament drought of 20 years before breaking that futility in 2019-20.
“We’ve talked about don’t forget where you came from," said Skyview coach Brent Montague, who is in his third season with the Falcons. “I mean, it wasn’t too long ago that we certainly wouldn’t have been in this situation. We’ve been lucky enough to have some really good players and they’ve bought into the things that have been preached to them. And they’re just really great kids.”
When Senior’s girls defeated Bozeman in a loser-out game Saturday morning to ensure a trip to state, it meant all three Billings girls teams qualified for the first time since 1997.
The Broncs followed up that momentous win with a four-overtime victory over CMR in the third-place game. Senior trailed by 14 at one point and by nine at the end of the third quarter, but managed to tie the score by the end of regulation.
The state appearance will be the first for coach Connor Silliker in his three seasons with the Broncs, and when he entered the locker room after the CMR win, players doused their coach with a water-bottle bath.
He didn’t mind one bit.
“The most rewarding part of it is to just see the jubilation your players express,” Silliker said. “You could tell they could not have been happier in that moment.”
Is there more jubilation in store for Billings teams, playing the state tournament in their home town? Prior to the start of the season, the coaches for the Billings AA girls teams talked about how good the basketball would be in the city this season.
The Broncs (13-9), Falcons (19-2) and Golden Bears (19-2) proved that during the regular season and at the divisional tournament. They have one more weekend to prove it on the state level, as do the Senior (13-8) and Skyview (13-8) boys.
Montague, the Skyview girls coach, recalled two years ago when the state championship games were called off at the last minute due to the coronavirus being diagnosed in the state. Fans were limited at last year’s state tournaments.
This year, there are no restrictions. With five Billings teams fighting for a chance to win a state title, hopes are city fans will come out in full force for the local squads.
“If you’re a fan, I don’t know what else you want to do except go sit in the Metra and watch basketball all day and support all five of these teams,” Montague said. “Obviously, I’m really hoping they’re going to come out with their (Skyview) blue on and come from the 59105 and help us out as much as they can.
“But it’s pretty neat that all these kids from Billings schools get to play at the Metra in front of the home crowd for the state tournament. That’s awesome.”
Haws echoed that sentiment, and went a bit further.
"Hopefully, we can get a couple state champions out of this group," he said.
