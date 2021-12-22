BILLINGS — As the shots continued to fall, Journey Emerson was unaware of the significance of his high-scoring performance.
He just knew he couldn’t miss.
Emerson, a 6-foot-1 senior guard/forward at Class B Lame Deer, put together one of the great single-game scoring efforts in state history by pouring in 61 points Tuesday night in a 106-68 home victory over Poplar.
According to the Montana High School Association record book, Emerson’s point total is tied for the fourth-most in a game in boys basketball annals, matching Darby’s Kirk Walker in 1992 and Brockton’s Tyson Bauer in 2003.
“Everything I shot up was going in,” Emerson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “It felt great. It felt really great.”
Emerson had 11 points in the first quarter, six in the second and 15 in the third, but truly came alive by scoring 29 in the fourth. He finished the game with 23 field goals — 14 2-pointers and nine 3s — and six free throws.
Emerson finished eight points shy of breaking the all-time state record of 68 set by Harlem’s Brad Cichosz in a 101-53 victory over Poplar during the 2019-20 season. The other top scoring outputs in the MHSA record book are 65 points by Shane Lorash of Reed Point in 1988, 65 by Wally Doney of Miles City Pine Hills in 1988, and 63 by Ryan McCarty of Harrison in 2010.
Emerson said he wasn’t aware of his rising total until his teammates on the bench told him.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know how many I had,” he said. “I wasn’t even too worried about it until some of my teammates told me I had 35 and that I should try to push for 40. As soon as I hit 40 they were trying to tell me to hit 50. It just went on from there.”
With the game well in hand in the fourth quarter, Lame Deer coach Tiger Scalpcane was ready to send in a substitute for Emerson but was convinced by the other players to leave him in as the points kept piling up. They wanted to see how many Emerson would end up with.
“He was at 45 and I was going to bring him off, but he was hot. The boys on the bench were asking me to leave him in. We left him out there and next thing you know he hit 60. It was crazy,” Scalpcane said.
“I know how much work he’s put into it, and I knew he was going to have a big game like that. But maybe not that big of a game. To witness that, I was in shock. I looked at the bench and I said, ‘There ain’t no stopping that guy.’”
Emerson said he never imagined his name would be etched among the top single-game scorers in state history.
“Sixty-one? No. I still can’t believe it,” he said.
Scalpcane said Emerson wasn’t “ball-hogging,” but instead was trying to also incorporate his teammates into the barrage. Kendall Russel finished with 17 points as the Morning Stars scored 62 second-half points, and nine players found the scoring column.
Scalpcane said many of Emerson’s points came by way of steals and offensive rebounds, and that’s been the case so far this season: Emerson also had a 45-point outing against Huntley Project and a 42-point showing against Red Lodge.
With an average of 33 points per game, Emerson is having a big year, and he has helped the Morning Stars to a 7-0 record. Lame Deer’s next game is against Forsyth on Jan. 3.
The work is just beginning for Lame Deer and Emerson.
“I told him that we’re not a surprise anymore, and that everyone’s going to be gunning for us,” Scalpcane said. “He’s going to have to work that much harder to get shots off, because these schools are going to try to find ways to hold him down.”
There was no holding Emerson down on Tuesday night, and his name is now synonymous with the greatest single-game scorers in history.
