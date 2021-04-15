BILLINGS — Alex Germer of Missoula Sentinel and Mya Hansen of Billings Central were honored by MaxPreps as Montana’s boys and girls basketball players of the year.
Germer, a 6-foot-7 senior, averaged 24.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in helping Sentinel take third place at the Class AA state tournament. Earlier in the season he made 13 3-pointers to set a Class AA record on his way to a 51-point night against Missoula Big Sky, and he also passed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Germer has signed to play basketball for Montana State.
Hansen, who has committed to Montana, averaged 17.4 points and 5.0 rebounds her junior season as the Rams finished runner-up to Havre at the Class A state tournament.
She also passed 1,000 points in her career this season.
Germer and Hansen were honored by MaxPreps at the end of March.
