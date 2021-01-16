HELENA — From the opening tip, Missoula Sentinel and Helena Capital were determined to play at an exciting pace.
And the Bruins boys basketball team did its best to keep up with top-ranked Sentinel, but in the end, they couldn't keep up with Alex Germer, who made 14 field goals and three 3-pointers on his way to 37 points in a 67-59 win for the Spartans.
The Montana State signee scored 12 points in the opening stanza as he helped the Spartans rally from eight points down to take a 19-18 lead after eight minutes.
In the second, Sentinel made headway on the defensive end, holding Capital to just nine points and extending its lead to 33-27 at the half.
Germer continued his strong outing with eight more points and the Spartans pushed their lead to double figures at 44-33 midway in the third quarter.
In the fourth, the Bruins trailed by 10 to start the but got two from Brayden Koch to quickly cut it to single digits. Tyler Tenney made a trio of 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to help the Bruins stay within striking distance, but the Bruins simply couldn't stop Germer who added 11 more points in the final stanza, including a 3-pointer that proved to be the dagger.
When it was over, Germer finished 14 of 21 from the field and was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists in addition to his 37 points. Tony Frohlich-Fair of Sentinel also reached double figures with 11.
Tenney had an outstanding night shooting the ball for the Bruins as he finished with five 3-pointers and 19 points. Hayden Opitz also added 15 for Capital, which also got 11 from Koch in the the loss.
Sentinel improved to 4-0 on the year with the win, while the Bruins are now 2-2.
Capital girls 38, Sentinel 23
In Missoula, the Capital High girls won their second straight game thanks to a 38-23 win over Missoula Sentinel.
Both teams started slow and the Bruins led just 2-0 at the end of the first quarter. However, Dani Bartsch got things going and scored a team-high 15 points in the win. Her night also included two 3-pointers.
Paige Bartsch added eight points and 11 rebounds. She was also part of a stellar defensive effort by the Bruins that limited the Spartans to just 21 percent from the field.
The Bruins are now 3-1 on the season.
