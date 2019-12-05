BILLINGS — The high school basketball season is finally here and fans in the Magic City have a chance to watch 13 games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark over the course of two days.
The All-American Indian Shootout returns to Metra for the seventh year on Friday and Saturday with boys and girls teams scheduled to take the court.
The first game tips off at 10:45 a.m. on Friday with the Lodge Grass boys playing Northern Cheyenne. Five more games follow on Friday with the last contest featuring the Lame Deer and Mandaree (North Dakota) girls starting at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Lame Deer and Hardin girls are slated to start the day with a 9 a.m. game and the Plenty Coups and St. Labre girls tangle at 7:15 p.m. to close the competition. A parade of teams is set for 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Overall, seven games are set for Saturday.
The Hardin boys and girls are both entered. Hardin was the State A runner-up in both boys and girls state tournaments last season.
“It’s exciting. Indian basketball is an exciting game to watch. They do a lot of running and gunning. It is always up tempo. There is no stalling. They don’t know the word stalling,” said Shawn Backbone of Crow Agency, who is one of the organizers of the tourney. “They want to beat each other so bad. They just run. They can get to 100 points real easy.”
Organizers expect a nice crowd for the tourney. Teams have been practicing since Nov. 21 and the first day games can be contested is Friday. For fans, it’s been a long wait since the 2018-19 state tournaments.
“We are always looking forward to it every year to watch all the local Native American teams to see where they stand,” Backbone said. “They are all vying for the end of the year; the ultimate goal is to be a state champion. This is to put them in perspective and see where they have to go.”
Backbone said playing at the Metra is a special experience and can also help prepare a team for the postseason.
“We want the kids to play on a big floor like Metra,” he said. “That is some of the dreams for some of them is to play at the Metra at a varsity level.”
One of the goals for the All-American Indian Youth Organization, which sponsors the tourney, is to “promote a healthy lifestyle for the youth,” said Backbone.
Sportsmanship awards “for the one that has a lot of class out there and always helps the teammate and passes to the open man and helps a teammate off the floor and hustles and has a good attitude,” will be presented to a member of each team after every game said Backbone. After the last game on Saturday, all-stars for each team are announced.
Tickets for the tourney are $12 a day, or $20 for an all-session pass, for seniors and students. For adults, an all-session pass is $25, or daily admission is $15. Backbone said there will also be booths featuring Native American beadwork and crafts.
“I encourage fans to come and watch. It’s great entertainment,” he said.
The schedule follows:
Friday: 9:45 a.m., doors open to the public; 10:45 a.m., Lodge Grass boys vs. Northern Cheyenne; 12:30 p.m., Northern Cheyenne girls vs. Plenty Coups; 2:15 p.m., Plenty Coups boys vs. St. Labre; 4 p.m., Hardin girls vs. St. Labre; 5:45 p.m., Hardin boys vs. Lame Deer; 7:30 p.m., Lame Deer girls vs. Mandaree (N.D.).
Saturday: 8 a.m., doors open to the public; 9 a.m., Lame Deer girls vs. Hardin; 10:30 a.m., St. Labre boys vs. Hardin JV; noon, Northern Cheyenne girls vs. Lodge Grass JV; 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., parade of teams; 2:45 p.m., Northern Cheyenne boys vs. Lame Deer; 4:15 p.m., Lodge Grass girls vs. Mandaree; 5:45 p.m., Plenty Coups boys vs. Lodge Grass; 7:15 p.m., Plenty Coups girls vs. St. Labre.
