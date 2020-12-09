BILLINGS — Kevin Morales took his Billings Skyview boys basketball team into the bleachers at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman last March and dropped the devastating news.
The Class AA state basketball tournament — all state tournaments, actually — were being called off by the Montana High School Association due to the encroaching coronavirus.
Morales’ Falcons and Missoula Hellgate were set to play for the state title the next night. Instead, they were deemed co-champions, as were the semifinalists in all the other classifications.
Recounting that night nine months later, Morales called it one of the toughest things he’s had to do as a coach, as it likely was for the other 15 impacted coaches. And as practice began for the 2020-21 season this week, he had a hard time reconciling that COVID-19 is still having a say in a second campaign.
This week was supposed to see the start of nonconference games. Instead, opening practices were pushed back a couple weeks to Monday and games won’t begin until after the new year.
“In all honesty, I thought it would be over by now, it’d be under the rug a little bit,” Morales said earlier this week after the second day of tryouts. “It’s just unbelievable that we’re still here. But whatever they ask us to do we’re doing right now, just to get the kids to play. I think that’s the most important thing. These kids have worked their tail off to get to where they’re at and to have another season canceled …”
He trailed off at that point, not wanting to consider that possibility. After all, gloom and doom is no way to start a new season.
So instead, the Falcons, as well as Billings’ other co-champions — Class AA girls co-champion Billings West and defending Class A girls co-champion Billings Central — will try to focus on the positive.
The Golden Bears shared their title with Helena Capital. And though they graduated a good share of their points, including Willa and Maddie Albrecht, who are now playing at Montana and Lehigh, respectively, coach Charlie Johnson said the returning players and the newcomers are eager for the fight.
“It’s always kind of fun to see with our girls who is the next girl up,” said Johnson, who graduated seven seniors. “I just try to push their buttons and challenge them a little bit with that. ‘Hey, we lost the Albrechts so we better shut down the program.’
“I think they enjoy the challenge and I think they get tired of me saying things like that, but they always rise to the occasion.”
Morales’ team will have a different makeup. The Falcons saw several underclassmen log plenty of minutes last season, and he’ll have a senior-heavy roster. Morales, who has three state championships now, likened this year’s team to the one that won it all in 2016, which was the second of back-to-back titles.
“Some coaches would call me crazy keeping that many seniors,” said Morales, who will likely carry as many as eight. “But my second time we won it, I had nine seniors and I just felt like when I went to the bench I didn’t miss very much. The maturity was there, the will to just fight, the competitive drive coming off the bench.
“We didn’t miss very many pieces and we really just rolled through the state tournament. They were clicking on all cylinders just because it was a group of friends. If you saw one you saw three or four of them, and it’s the same with this group.”
As for Jetton Ailes’ Billings Central team, the Rams return every player but one. Granted, the graduated Olivia Moten-Schell was a big part of that co-championship team (the Rams shared the title with Hardin), but there is considerable confidence in the number and ability of the returners.
“The expectations are high,” Ailes said. “As coaches we continue to communicate that, but at the same time these girls have to realize as high as the expectations are, whether it be by us or outside, we have to take care of business on our end.
“Nobody is going to hand anything to you. Everything that we get has to be earned and it has to be every single day.”
All three coaches noted the importance of following health department guidelines, such as wearing masks and social distancing. A positive COVID-19 test of a player could potentially wipe out an entire basketball team for at least 10 days. With an already compacted slate, re-scheduling games is going to be a challenge. Even contact tracing from an infected classmate could take out multiple players.
“We’re going to have to navigate through some weird times,” Johnson said. “I look at our schedule where we have a stretch in January if a kid gets hit and they’re out 10 days, for us that’s four games.
“This year it’s going to kind of put the pressure on you to get 10 or 12 players ready. If we run into that situation those players you call up (from junior varsity or below) have to be ready to go.”
Ailes noted her team’s opening week: Varsity games on Jan. 2, Jan. 5, Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.
West’s girls and Central’s girls were able to gather as a team to celebrate their championships. Skyview’s boys never were able to get together, Morales said, but the players have received their championship medals and a banner in the school gymnasium has been raised.
Morales noted that players everywhere missed out on so much more than just the final day of last season. Entities like travel ball, team camps and open gyms were also impacted by the continuing pandemic, he said.
As for Class AA, they’ll have no state tournament this season. Instead, the classification will have a playoff format, much like football, volleyball and soccer in the fall, both Morales and Johnson explained.
And for the three Billings defending co-champions, these last nine months haven’t beaten them down. They’re returning more determined than ever.
Said Ailes, whose team learned the Class A tournament was being shuttered moments after exiting its jubilant locker room following its semifinal win over Havre: “I think the approach is more so something to prove instead of defending something, at least for us it is. If this doesn’t teach you anything than take no days for granted, because whether it be quarantine, COVID itself, or simply shutting down an entire tournament, you have to play as if … I mean, it was literally taken away in the blink of an eye. It was a big, emotional roller coaster. It was a big high and a very big low in 10 minutes.”
Of his team, Morales said, “These guys are hungry. I’m kind of hungry to get after it, I’m not going to lie.”
