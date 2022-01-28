ARLEE — Ben Old Person-Harlow did a little bit of everything over a stretch of about a minute on Friday.
The Arlee sophomore assisted on a basket on one possession and then grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw, converted that basket and sunk a free throw. As Charlo brought the ball up the court, he stole it, scored on the fastbreak and returned to defense to grab a rebound while banging bodies under the basket.
That series of plays left the versatile 6-foot-4 player gasping for air and heading to the bench for a well-deserved breather on his way to scoring a game-high 26 points while filling up the stat sheet. His play during the 10-0 run gave the Warriors the lead for good in a 54-50 victory that upped their record to 9-5 as they won for the second time in as many days.
“That was an intense game,” Old Person-Harlow said. “We came out kind of slow, but then we started playing as a team and we showed our discipline. I’m just glad we got the win. This is a big rivalry game.”
Old Person-Harlow was extra amped for the game because he knows all about the rivalry, which is still played because of its regionality even though Arlee is now in Class B while Charlo is still in Class C. He grew up going to games watching former Arlee star players like Phillip Malatare and Will Mesteth.
He got to play in the games last year for Arlee, which started four freshmen and one junior. Those starters are now sophomores and a senior starring in Arlee’s seven-player rotation.
“He plays wider than a lot of big men we have to play against,” said Charlo coach Reese Cox, whose team fell to 8-6. “Because he’s wider, he’s a lot more balanced and he’s pretty disciplined on getting shots fakes and getting our big men to jump. We struggled with that. He hits his turnaround jumpers. He’s a tough kid to guard.”
Old Person-Harlow scored 13 points each half, sinking a 3-pointer with 1:50 left to give Arlee a 50-46 lead and a long 2-point jumper with 40 seconds remaining to push the lead to 52-50. Ethan Fiddler and Levi Fullerton each converted a free throw to close the game as they finished with four and two points.
Sophomore Jacob Knoll added eight points, while sophomores Kendall O’Neill and Jace Arca each scored seven points.
“I just want our team to win. That’s all I want,” Old Person-Harlow said. “If that’s grabbing rebounds, scoring points or passing the ball around, getting my teammates open, that’s what we have to do to win.”
This game was much closer than the first meeting of the season, when Arlee cruised to a 65-43 win on Dec. 11 in Charlo. The Vikings showed how much they’ve been improving since then, even as they played with only a six-person rotation because of two injuries.
Wes Anderson, a 6-5 sophomore, started strong down low as he scored six points in the first quarter as the Vikings jumped out to a 14-11 lead. He finished with 10 points, as did junior Keaton Piedalue.
Junior Stetson Reum mixed outside and inside scoring to end the first half with 10 points as Charlo pushed its lead to 28-21 at the intermission. He finished with a team-high 14 points.
“We’ve been averaging about 20 points a quarter when we’ve been playing good,” Cox said. “If we can find a way to put all four quarters together, we’re going to be a scary team.”
