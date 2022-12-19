A busy week before Christmas in high school sports won't take place in Helena due to the poor weather conditions expected throughout the week.
Wrestling matches on Tuesday were postponed to a later date. Billings West and Missoula Hellgate were scheduled to come to Helena but won't make the trip. Basketball games between the Helena schools and Gallatin/Bozeman set for Tuesday and Thursday this week have also been postponed until February 7th.
Capital was set to host Gallatin in boys basketball while the girls team was going to travel to Bozeman. Helena High was supposed to host Bozeman in boys basketball and the girls were supposed to be on the road. Now, all those games will be played on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
The Jefferson Panthers were also supposed to host Choteau this Wednesday. Yet the games between the Panthers boys and girls and the Bulldogs will now be played on Jan. 10th.
The cancellations are a result of below zero temperatures and snowstorms expected across the state of Montana this week.
