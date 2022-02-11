MISSOULA — Looking at the Missoula Hellgate Knights start compared to where the team is now, there is a stark number that sticks out: points allowed.
The Class AA No. 3 Knights allowed five of their first seven opponents to score more than 50 points as they got out to a 4-2 start. Not bad by any stretch, but also not where the team knew they could be.
Not quite the vision that head coach Jeff Hays talked about before the season. But he knew his team was a work in progress, he just needed some more buy in to get there.
Friday night at Dahlberg Arena, the Knights looked like a team that has figured things out on defense and one that is buying into the vision that Hays preaches.
The Knights held crosstown rival Missoula Sentinel to just 26.5% field goal shooting on one of its lowest scoring marks of the year to retake the Missoula city championship, 45-32, at UM. The Spartans won the crown a season ago behind current Montana State Bobcat men’s hooper Alex Germer, but this season goes to the Knights.
Hellgate improves to 11-3 overall ahead of next week’s showdown with No.1 Helena Capital. Sentinel drops to 6-8.
The Knights controlled just about everything on defense. The Spartans struggled to score inside, were limited to just a 2 of 14 mark from distance and were forced into 14 turnovers leading into transition scores for the Knights.
Hays preaches defense, and it showed.
“We call ourselves a defensive team,” Hellgate junior Connor Dick, who finished with a team-high 16 points, said. “That’s what you have to do to win championships. Our team played so well tonight. It was awesome to see that. … We just play so hard and talk so much. The bond on this team is unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of and I’ve played a lot of sports. We just know what’s going on, we feel each other and cover for each other’s mistakes.”
The Knights led 6-2 before the Spartans cut that down to a 10-7 Hellgate advantage after the first quarter. The Knights lead grew and grew off offensive rebounds, of which they finished with 14 to just seven by Sentinel leading to a massive discrepancy in shot attempts at times, and timely hoops by Dick, who put the Knights up 20-10 off a ball fake into a pull-up jumper with just shy of two minutes left in the half.
The Knights extended the lead to 30-16 off a 7-0 run to open the second half, capped off by a fast break jumper by Drew Bowie. From there the lead stayed pat, with the Knights holding the Spartans to zero field goals over the final three minutes of the game.
That team defense mentality didn’t manifest overnight.
Since that 4-3 start, the Knights have gone 7-1 and have held teams to under 40 points three times.
“The guys have been working really hard at putting a premium on our defense,” Hays said. “There are going to be nights where you do not shoot well — I think we were 0 for 12 from 3 tonight. But we defended. We rebounded well. I think this group is buying into that. They are buying into what they need to do defensively to come out with a victory.
“(It’s) maybe not the vision I envisioned before the season — that has changed,” he added. “The way they are buying into the team aspect, the camaraderie, that’s really starting to come together. It’s evident by the way they are celebrating each other on the floor and off the floor. I think we continue to get better and hopefully the next few weeks that continues.”
Much to the grin of the Knights student section, arguably as sweet as the sweep over their crosstown rival, Gertie the Golden Goat, the third-annual award that promotes positive sportsmanship and is awarded to the student section that shows the most spirit, goes to Hellgate for the third straight time.
And of course the moment the students waited all night for … @HellgateHigh takes home the Gertie the Golden Goat pic.twitter.com/pEfrbnWfjh— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) February 12, 2022
The Knights stand at 3-0 in crosstown games and have just Missoula Big Sky remaining at home. Sentinel, which was led by Joe Weida’s 12 points and four rebounds, finishes its crosstown slate at 1-3.
Griffin Kinch added 13 points and nine boards and Bowie finished with 12 points for Hellgate.
