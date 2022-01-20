HELENA — Capital boys basketball coach Guy Almquist has never been shy about how much the crosstown game means to his program.
But it's not just important to the Bruins. It means something special to both Helena High and Capital, which will meet on the court, with no spectator limit, for the first time since February of 2020 Friday night.
"It's a big deal," Almquist said. "These kids grow up wanting to play in this game. They watch it when they are young and now it's here for them. It's exciting and it will be great to have fans in the stands. I think Helena and Capital is the best atmosphere in the state for crosstown. I'm jealous of the kids. It's a lot of fun."
One player on the court who has certainly made some memories in the crosstown basketball game is Capital's Brayden Koch.
The Bruins are 4-0 against the Bengals with Koch on the floor and especially when playing in the Bears Den, the 6-foot-3 guard has been lethal against Helena High.
In his first career crosstown game as a varsity player in 2020, Koch hit a key 3-pointer to break a tie with around two minutes to go and eventually, behind his 16 points, the Bruins won 56-43.
Then, last season, Koch torched Helena High to the tune of 24 points. He also added eight steals and five assists in addition to going 4-for-4 from 3-point range.
In four games, including one where he was held to six points, Koch has averaged 14.25 a game against Helena High while shooting 47 percent from deep and 51 percent overall.
Yet, in crosstown games played at the Bears Den, Koch's average jumps to 20 a game with an overall field-goal percentage of 62 percent and a 3-point rate of 55 percent.
This season, he's been better than ever and through seven games, the Carroll College signee is averaging 24 points, as well as three steals and 2.9 assists per game, which are all team highs. Koch is also shooting 60 percent from the field and earning nearly six free-throw attempts per game.
"I feel like everyone gets all energized and nervous about it," Koch said of his success in crosstown. "I just try to stay in control and not think too much when I play — just go out there and do what I do."
Koch doesn't have to do much thinking on the floor, because there isn't much that surprises him. And while his talent is undeniable — as his seven slam dunks last week showed — he's elite in how he prepares too.
"He goes into (big games) very prepared," Almquist said. "He's prepared on the court and off of it. He's watching film at night and he's put the work in. That's one thing. The other thing is that he plays with what we call earned confidence. He goes into these games very confident and he just loves to play basketball. To him, there is probably nothing better than playing in a crosstown basketball game, so he typically plays well."
Slowing down Koch is the first thing any opponent has to figure out and while the Bengals did limit him to six last season in the game at Helena High, they also know that will be tough to replicate.
"I don't think there's any shutting down Brayden Koch," Helena boys head coach Brandon Day said. "We have to try and limit some of the transition stuff because that's what kills you. But he's a really good player and he's going to score some points. We just have to make it as tough as possible."
And following the recent positive trend of Helena High's defense, the Bengals might just be able to make that a reality. During the first three games of the season, Helena allowed each opponent to score at least 60 points. In the last four games though, HHS is allowing 53 points a game, which is 11 points fewer than the 64 it allowed through the first three. HHS is also allowing opponents to shoot just 23 percent from 3-point range which is tops in the Western AA.
That, combined with an offense that is scoring 55 points a game this season (7th in Class AA) has led the Bengals to wins in three of their last four games.
"We are a lot better this year," Helena's Kade Schlepp said. "Our team chemistry is awesome and that's a really big part of it and just going out and competing every single day — even at practice — that has us in a really good place."
The Bengals will need that competitive fire on Friday night to win in the Bears Den against Capital, the No. 1 team in the 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings. But after suffering four straight losses to Capital, Helena High doesn't lack for motivation.
"We are really itching to end that losing streak," Schlepp said. "They are No. 1 right now and it's kind of fun being the underdog. We are just going to work hard, do what we can and hopefully come out with a win."
Koch is vital to the Bruins offense and their chances of winning the crosstown game Friday night, but Helena's Kaden Huot (14.4 ppg, 2.1 steals, 2.1 assists) will play a similar role and in the last two games in which he was fully healthy, the senior has scored 50 points including 31 in a win over Missoula Hellgate two weeks ago.
Helena doesn't necessarily need 30 from the future Montana Grizzly quarterback, but like Koch, he's the straw that stirs for the drink for the Bengals' offense.
"Kaden is a huge part of our success," Day said. "It'd be amazing if he scored 31 but that's not the expectation because we have guys around him that produce. But he draws a lot of attention kind of like Brayden and that's huge. Plus, he's a huge energy guy. We feed off that energy."
It's hard not to draw similarities between Huot — the top-ranked football recruit in Montana in 2022 — and Koch, a player many see as Montana's top basketball recruit in this class.
Each will have a key role to play and it's fitting with their history together.
"That's going to be fun to see," Almquist said of Koch and Huot. "I know they are good friends and they grew up playing basketball together on the same team. They are great athletes and great basketball players and they probably know each other's strengths and weaknesses pretty well — certainly that will be one for the fans in the stands to watch throughout the game."
Koch and Huot might be the headliners but both teams can credit their success to a solid core group of players.
Helena High has four players averaging at least eight points per game in Huot, Petre (10.3), Cael Murgel (9.0) and Dylan Christman (8.3). Murgel is fresh off a 16-point outing against Glacier, which included 11 points in the second half.
Hayden Opitz has been a standout for Capital and the combo of Opitz and Koch in the pick-and-roll is as tough to stop as any in Class AA basketball. Opitz is fresh off a 22-point outing over Flathead and the 6-foot-4 junior has scored in double figures five times. Jacob Curry is another skilled offensive player for CHS. He's averaging 10 a game this season and in addition to 10 total 3-pointers, he's averaging 2.1 assists.
As far as the standings are concerned, the crosstown matchup has plenty of importance too. The Bruins are sitting at 3-0 in the Western AA and with Helena High at 2-1, the two teams would be tied with a Bengal victory. Tip-off time is set for 7 p.m.
(All stats via mtsportsmemories.com)
