Damon Gros Ventre (22) and Lodge Grass are No. 1 in the latest 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings thanks to their win over Rylan DeVries (0) and Huntley Project on Friday.

A commanding win last week set up a No. 1 versus No. 1 matchup this week.

Lodge Grass was ranked No. 2 in Class B of last week’s 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings. One day after suffering their first loss of the season (80-70 at Wyoming Indian School), the Indians hosted No. 2 Huntley Project on Friday night and handled the Red Devils 66-35. The Southern B teams switched spots in this week’s rankings, putting Lodge Grass at No. 1 for the first time this season.

On Thursday, the Indians will host Hardin, the top-ranked team in Class A for the third straight rankings.

Missoula Hellgate (Class AA) and Manhattan Christian (Class C) also maintained their No. 1 rankings.

Six teams entered the rankings this week, including five making their first appearance this season: Browning (Class A), Libby (A), Fairfield (B), Lame Deer (B) and Plenty Coups (C). Shelby cracked the Class B rankings after a one-week hiatus.

Records are through Jan. 13

Class AA

1. Missoula Hellgate (6-0)

2. Missoula Sentinel (6-0)

3. Great Falls (6-1) (+1)

4. Billings West (5-1) (+1)

5. Helena Capital (4-2) (-2)

Class A

1. Hardin (9-0)

2. Butte Central (9-0)

3. Hamilton (7-2)

4. Browning (5-2) (Previously unranked)

5. Libby (5-1) (Previously unranked)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (7-1) (+1)

2. Huntley Project (7-1) (-1)

3. Colstrip (8-1) (+1)

4. Three Forks (5-1) (+2)

5. Fairfield (6-2) (Previously unranked)

6. Rocky Boy (6-2) (-1)

7. Columbus (6-2)

8. Lame Deer (6-2) (Previously unranked)

9. Missoula Loyola (6-3) (-1)

10. Shelby (4-4) (Previously unranked)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (8-0)

2. Twin Bridges (8-0)

3. Fort Benton (8-0)

4. Melstone (8-0) (+1)

5. Belt (8-0) (+1)

6. Scobey (8-0) (+1)

7. Chinook (7-1) (-3)

8. Fairview (7-1)

9. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (7-1)

10. Plenty Coups (7-1) (Previously unranked)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola, Chris Peterson and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

