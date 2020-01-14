A commanding win last week set up a No. 1 versus No. 1 matchup this week.
Lodge Grass was ranked No. 2 in Class B of last week’s 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings. One day after suffering their first loss of the season (80-70 at Wyoming Indian School), the Indians hosted No. 2 Huntley Project on Friday night and handled the Red Devils 66-35. The Southern B teams switched spots in this week’s rankings, putting Lodge Grass at No. 1 for the first time this season.
On Thursday, the Indians will host Hardin, the top-ranked team in Class A for the third straight rankings.
Missoula Hellgate (Class AA) and Manhattan Christian (Class C) also maintained their No. 1 rankings.
Six teams entered the rankings this week, including five making their first appearance this season: Browning (Class A), Libby (A), Fairfield (B), Lame Deer (B) and Plenty Coups (C). Shelby cracked the Class B rankings after a one-week hiatus.
Records are through Jan. 13
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (6-0)
2. Missoula Sentinel (6-0)
3. Great Falls (6-1) (+1)
4. Billings West (5-1) (+1)
5. Helena Capital (4-2) (-2)
Class A
1. Hardin (9-0)
2. Butte Central (9-0)
3. Hamilton (7-2)
4. Browning (5-2) (Previously unranked)
5. Libby (5-1) (Previously unranked)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (7-1) (+1)
2. Huntley Project (7-1) (-1)
3. Colstrip (8-1) (+1)
4. Three Forks (5-1) (+2)
5. Fairfield (6-2) (Previously unranked)
6. Rocky Boy (6-2) (-1)
7. Columbus (6-2)
8. Lame Deer (6-2) (Previously unranked)
9. Missoula Loyola (6-3) (-1)
10. Shelby (4-4) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (8-0)
2. Twin Bridges (8-0)
3. Fort Benton (8-0)
4. Melstone (8-0) (+1)
5. Belt (8-0) (+1)
6. Scobey (8-0) (+1)
7. Chinook (7-1) (-3)
8. Fairview (7-1)
9. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (7-1)
10. Plenty Coups (7-1) (Previously unranked)
