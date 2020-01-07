BILLINGS — Billings Central held off Miles City 67-57 in Eastern A boys basketball Tuesday at the Ralph Nelles Activities Center.
Marcus Wittman scored 14 points and Malachi Stewart had 11 to lead the Rams. Central survived despite making just 52% of its free throws (17 of 33) and only two 3-pointers.
Wittman scored eight second-quarter points as the Rams took a 33-25 lead into halftime.
Miles City was led by Haden Warren, who had 19 points and hit three 3s. The Cowboys made just 7 of 9 from the foul line but hit eight 3-pointers in all, including three by Jayden Venable, who finised with 14 points.
Dalton Valesky added nine points for Miles City. Charlie Parkan and Brock Blatter each had eight for Central.
