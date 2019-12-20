HARDIN — The Billings Central and Hardin basketball teams don’t need revenge to make their rivalry compelling. Vengeance made its way into Friday’s games anyway.
The Billings Central girls, who lost to Hardin in last season’s Class A state semifinals, earned a 60-56 overtime win over their Eastern A rival on Friday night. Hardin’s boys topped the Rams 88-61 in their first matchup since Central beat the Bulldogs in the State A title game.
It was the first time in years that Central has played at Hardin instead of Billings’ Metra.
“I’m still feeling fired up,” said Hardin senior Trae Hugs after his game. “Got them back from last year.”
Perhaps no team went into last year’s State A girls basketball tournament with more confidence than Central. The Rams had just beaten top-ranked Havre in the Eastern A Divisional title game, making them the first — and, spoiler alert, only — team to defeat the Blue Ponies all season.
Hardin didn’t give Central another chance to face Havre. The Bulldogs edged the Rams 44-43 in the state semifinals (Havre beat Hardin 42-36 for the title).
Central hosted Havre last Saturday, and though the Rams beat the Ponies in their last matchup, revenge was still somewhat on their minds — Havre topped Central in overtime to open last season. The Rams earned a commanding 59-46 win over the two-time defending state champs.
While Friday’s game went to overtime, Central was in control for most of it and escaped the Dawg Pound with its undefeated record intact.
“It felt so good,” said Central senior Olivia Moten-Schell.
The Hardin boys were also seeking payback on Friday. Like the girls, the Bulldog boys scored 44 points in their State A game against Central. But there were a couple important differences: it was the state title game, and Central scored 62 points.
“It was really sad,” Hugs said, “but we had to put in the work for next year.”
If Friday’s game was any indication, Hardin will own its rivalry with Central this season, and that makes sense. The Bulldogs returned Hugs, fellow all-state player Famous Lefthand and several other key pieces. The Rams graduated nearly every rotation player.
That doesn’t take away the sweetness of Friday’s win for Hardin.
“It feels great,” said Hardin senior Kidd Little Light. “No mercy.”
Central girls 60, Hardin 56 (OT)
For a moment, the Rams looked like they would cruise to a win. But this game was against Hardin. These teams only play close games.
No. 3-ranked Hardin (5-1) erased a 32-21 third quarter deficit and forced overtime, but No. 1 Central (4-0) did just enough to earn a 60-56 win in front of a large, loud crowd.
“This is what it’s gonna be like at divisionals and state,” Moten-Schell said. “It’s really good to have this kind of environment early so you know what it’s gonna be like later in the season.”
The first point of the game scored on a free throw from Moten-Schell. It was a bit of foreshadowing, and it gave Central a lead it almost never relinquished.
Hardin went on an 11-2 run to shrink the score from 32-21 to 34-32. A 3-pointer from sophomore Maria Stewart put Central back up five, but the margin was tight the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs tied the game at 48-48 with three minutes left in regulation, the first time since 0-0 that the Rams didn’t lead. With 15.5 seconds left, senior Ivery Fritzler drained two free throws to put Hardin up 52-50 — the Bulldogs’ first lead of the game.
Moten-Schell was fouled with 8.1 seconds left on the clock and faced two free throws in front of a crowd screaming for her to miss. The senior post missed five of her 12 free-throw attempts in the game. Two of her seven makes happened at a crucial time, and the game went into OT tied 52-52.
“I just tried to imagine myself at Central by myself at practice,” Moten-Schell said of her game-tying free throws.
Heading to OT tied 52-52. @oliviaa_ms with two clutch free throws.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) December 21, 2019
Here’s the game-tying FT and end of regulation. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/1Um44Ur05Y
Moten-Schell came through again in the extra period, hitting a baseline jumper with 25 seconds left to put the Rams up 58-56.
“I was in rhythm,” Moten-Schell said. “When I caught it, I just told myself, ‘That’s going in.’”
.@oliviaa_ms hit the game-winning shot with about 25 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/zIwh451lIn— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) December 21, 2019
Central sophomore Mya Hansen, who went 4 of 6 from the line in the game, made both of her foul attempts with 6.3 seconds left to ice the game.
Moten-Schell led her team with 21 points, while Hansen scored 16 and Stewart added 10.
Hardin senior Marie Five led all players with 28 points, and sophomore Kamber Good Luck chipped in 10.
Hardin boys 88, Central 61
Central kept it close for a quarter, but the top-ranked Bulldogs were too much in their 88-61 victory.
Hardin, which led 20-17 after one quarter, outscored the Rams 50-22 combined in the second and third.
Lefthand (a Rocky Mountain College signee), Little Light and fellow senior Peyton Good Luck each scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-0), and Hugs added 14.
Central junior Marcus Wittman scored a game-high 22 points, and senior Charlie Parkan added 11 for the Rams (2-2).
Lefthand drained the first shot of the game in similar fashion. pic.twitter.com/sATdQ6yKOB— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) December 21, 2019
HALFTIME: @hardinbulldogs 46, @wearebc1 31— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) December 21, 2019
Here’s Kidd Littlelight with one of many 3s for Hardin in its 26-14 second quarter. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/ECHPyM1nae
In this sequence, Central’s @MarcusWittman blocked Lefthand and scored. pic.twitter.com/L3dKIAMIwY— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) December 21, 2019
END 3Q: @hardinbulldogs 70, @wearebc1 39— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) December 21, 2019
24-8 quarter for Hardin.
Here’s Trae Hugs with a steal, hoop and harm. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/mUVlUn1Xbn
