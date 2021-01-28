BILLINGS — Eastern A rivals Billings Central and Hardin will face each other for the first time this basketball season in a doubleheader Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The girls will tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys will follow around 7:30.
The girls game pits defending Class A state co-champions against each other, and both look more than capable of returning to the title stage this season.
Central has been No. 1 and Hardin has been No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com Class A girls rankings all season. The Rams (8-0) are outscoring their opponents 56-26.6 per game, while the Bulldogs (6-0) have a 59.2-39.7 per game scoring margin.
The Central and Hardin boys began the season at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, but they both enter Friday's game unranked.
The Rams (6-2) lost to Laurel 46-40 on Jan. 15 at Metra and to Lewistown 68-61 four days later at home.
After defeating Class B No. 1 Lodge Grass 63-56 on Jan. 13 at Metra, Hardin (3-3) dropped three straight games — to Lewistown, Laurel and Miles City. The Bulldogs finished last season undefeated with a co-state title.
