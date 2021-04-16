BILLINGS — Billings Central senior Malachi Stewart has committed to Carroll College for both basketball and golf, he told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Friday.
Stewart helped the Rams win the Class A boys basketball state championship last month. The guard averaged around 10 points, five rebounds and three assists per game during the season, and he earned a first-team all-Southeast A selection.
"Malachi brings a winning attitude to us from a great high school program," Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson said in a press release. "Malachi is that player who makes baskets, rebounds, defends and brings a toughness to the court. He can do a little bit of everything."
"He will fit in well with our players," Paulson added. "He is one of the best guards in the state, and we look forward to coaching him."
In the fall, Stewart placed third at the Eastern A Divisional boys golf tournament with a score of 79 and 32nd at the State A tourney with a pair of 89s, 32 strokes behind the winner.
