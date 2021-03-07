BILLINGS — In what has become an annual occurrence for the Billings Christian boys basketball team, this spring’s trip to the National Christian School Athletic Association national tournament in Pittsburgh comes with a twist.
Not a welcome one, either.
The Warriors will play in the national tournament for the third straight year with hopes of following up 2019’s championship and 2020’s semifinal appearance and third-place finish. This year, though, in another unwanted nod to the coronavirus pandemic, the 32 boys teams and 24 girls teams will have to wear masks March 10-15 while competing due to COVID protocols in Pennsylvania.
So part of the Warriors’ preparation for the trip was practicing in masks. As of early last week, at least, it wasn’t a popular exercise. The masks become soaked with sweat and condensation from exhaling, making it tough to breathe at times, and they can often become displaced.
“Well, I try to focus as much as I can, but at some point, it gets really distracting,” Warriors junior Kaan Akal said. “Like, sometimes the only thing I can think about is that I am going to get it off after practice.”
The Warriors hope the mask mandate is the only hindrance in their bid for another successful tournament.
Billings Christian, a school of around 300 students on the West End of Billings, completed its Montana Christian Athletic Association season with another state championship and a perfect 22-0 record.
Winning has become old hat for the Warriors under Craig Carse, the former Montana State Billings men’s basketball coach. After coaching the Yellowjackets from 1995-2008 and Hardin-Simmons from 2008 to 2017, Carse returned to Billings. He’s in his third season at Billings Christian, where he also teaches.
In building their perfect record, the Warriors have been largely untested in winning their Montana Christian Athletic Association state title.
Four players average in double figures this season: Ata Gultekin (15.7 ppg), Spencer Ouradnik (11.9 ppg), Taylen Hawkins (10.6 ppg) and Fillip Smirnov (10.4 ppg). Preston Kaiser averages 9.9 ppg and Elijah Gregory is right behind at 9.6 ppg.
Akal and Gregory will be making their third national appearances as starters for the Warriors. They both said previous experience will come in handy.
“I think that first year we were just going to try and test the waters and see what we could do,” said Gregory, a senior. “But now, I think we’re pretty confident. We’re going to try to win as much as we can and win the whole thing.”
Akal added that last year’s loss in the semifinals has been a motivating factor for the Warriors.
“I was really upset after that game,” said Akal, who hails from Turkey. “But it made us practice harder than last year and the year before. After that game, we realized we could have won it all. We basically blame ourselves for not playing good enough. We didn’t do enough to win that game.”
Because of COVID, the field has been pared down and the tournament will be held in several facilities throughout the Pittsburgh area. No spectators, not even family, will be allowed to attend, though Carse said several family members are making the trip, anyway.
“It’s a real nice event, and the talent level is very diverse,” Carse said. “Last year, they had two or three kids who went straight to (development organizations) in the NBA in the G League. So there’s some pretty good talent in some of those groups.”
Carse said he treats the event and tries to prepare his team like it’s the NCAA tournament. He tries to challenge his team with quick turnaround games, and he uses his 40 years of coaching experience to have former players and fellow coaches talk to his team.
In the end, though, it’s about more than winning and losing.
“It’s a blast,” he said. “I just sit in my chair and have fun.”
Gregory concurred: “It’s just a great opportunity to go and travel across the country, and it’s a good team bonding thing. It creates great memories, and then you get to play against tougher competition, some of the best in the nation. It just feels good when you win.”
