BILLINGS — The Billings Christian boys basketball team claimed third place at the National Christian School Athletic Association national tournament completed last week in Pittsburgh.
The Warriors defeated Westwood Baptist (Missouri) 69-31 last Saturday in the Division 4B third-place game.
Earlier in the tournament, Word of Life Christian (Virginia) beat the Warriors 71-54 in the opening round. Word of Life went on to win the Division 3 championship.
On March 12, Apostolic Christian (Ohio) edged the Warriors 71-70 in overtime in a Division 4B semifinal game. Apostolic Christian then defeated Peoria Christian (Illinois) 51-47 in the championship game.
The Warriors then defeated Westwood for third place, their second third-place finish in a row. Billings Christian, the Montana Christian Athletic Association state champion three years running, won its national division in 2019.
