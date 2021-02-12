BILLINGS — With extremely cold temperatures in the Saturday forecast, compounded by wind chills, Billings Public Schools announced two basketball games were postponed and a girls wrestling mixer was canceled.

In boys basketball, the Great Falls at Billings Senior game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.

In girls basketball, the Billings Senior at Great Falls contest has also been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. 

In addition, a girls wrestling mixer at Belgrade has been canceled. 

BPS director of athletics and activities Mark Wahl said that the Bozeman at Billings West girls basketball game (2:30 p.m.) and the Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview girls basketball game (4 p.m.) scheduled for Saturday were still on the schedule. 

