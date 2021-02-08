BILLINGS — There wasn’t a ton of movement in this week’s 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings, but a few highly ranked teams suffered losses, and two fell in the rankings as a result.
Billings Skyview avenged one of its two losses with a 53-25 blowout of Bozeman on Friday. Skyview, which lost at Bozeman 66-56 on Jan. 9, moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Class AA rankings, while the Hawks fell from No. 2 to No. 5.
In Class B, No. 2 Huntley Project beat No. 1 Lodge Grass 64-52 on Tuesday, but neither team changed spots in the rankings. Lodge Grass beat Project 66-58 on Jan. 8 and were playing without star junior Damon Gros Ventre last week. The Red Devils followed up Tuesday’s win with a 42-41 overtime loss to unranked Columbus (7-4) two days later.
Deer Lodge fell from No. 3 to No. 9 in the Class B rankings because of its 57-49 defeat to Florence-Carlton on Tuesday. Florence-Carlton went from unranked to No. 8.
The Class A rankings didn’t change, nor did the top six in Class C.
Dodson, which returned to play after a nearly three-week absence caused by COVID-19, fell from No. 7 to out of the Class C rankings due to blowout losses to No. 1 Scobey and No. 4 Froid-Lake. Simms entered the rankings at No. 10.
Froid-Lake will host Scobey on Tuesday.
Several games last week (and some in the next couple weeks) involving ranked teams were canceled or postponed because of COVID or snowy weather.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (9-0)
2. Great Falls (7-1) (+1)
3. Missoula Hellgate (5-2) (+1)
4. Billings Skyview (6-2) (+1)
5. Bozeman (6-2) (-3)
Class A
1. Dillon (10-0)
2. Polson (8-1)
3. Laurel (9-2)
4. Lewistown (8-3)
5. Billings Central (9-2)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (9-3)
2. Huntley Project (9-3)
3. Manhattan (8-1) (+1)
4. Shelby (10-2) (+1)
5. Fairfield (9-4) (+1)
6. Harlem (4-1) (+1)
7. Red Lodge (9-2) (+1)
8. Florence-Carlton (6-2) (Previously unranked)
9. Deer Lodge (6-2) (-6)
10. Bigfork (7-2)
Class C
1. Scobey (14-0)
2. Manhattan Christian (13-0)
3. Belt (12-0)
4. Froid-Lake (13-1)
5. Valley Christian (14-0)
6. Twin Bridges (10-1)
7. Bridger (12-0) (+1)
8. Fort Benton (12-1) (+1)
9. Chinook (11-1) (+1)
10. Simms (7-0) (Previously unranked)
