BILLINGS — Cameron Ketchum pumped in 15 points as Billings Skyview defeated crosstown rival Billings Senior 66-49 in Eastern AA boys basketball on Thursday.

The Falcons finished the first half strong, outscoring the Broncs 22-7 in the second quarter.

Ky Kouba added 8 points for the Falcons.

The Falcons made 45% of their shots, compared to 32% for the Broncs.

The Broncs were led by Reece Connolly’s 12 points, with teammates Liam Romei and Nick Eliason chipping in 10 points apiece.

