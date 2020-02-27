BILLINGS — Cameron Ketchum pumped in 15 points as Billings Skyview defeated crosstown rival Billings Senior 66-49 in Eastern AA boys basketball on Thursday.
The Falcons finished the first half strong, outscoring the Broncs 22-7 in the second quarter.
Ky Kouba added 8 points for the Falcons.
The Falcons made 45% of their shots, compared to 32% for the Broncs.
The Broncs were led by Reece Connolly’s 12 points, with teammates Liam Romei and Nick Eliason chipping in 10 points apiece.
