BILLINGS — On a night when Billings Skyview’s “top dogs aren’t doing so well” in the words of Billings Skyview boys basketball coach Kevin Morales, the Falcons managed to sneak out of their own gym with a 53-49 win over Billings Senior on Tuesday.
A back-and-forth contest turned the Falcons’ way for good when Payton Sanders blocked a layup attempt by Chazz Haws, got the ball to Lance Schaaf, who in turn fired a long pass to Lane Love for a two-handed dunk.
That broke a 47-47 tie with just over three minutes to play and resulted in the fifth consecutive win for the Falcons. There were nine lead changes and seven ties in the game, and each team had — and lost — seven-point leads.
“You see the (Class) AA scores, and they’re down in the 40s and 50s,” Morales said. “But there’s a lot of solid defense out there, a lot of strong bodies out there. I mean, tonight, there was a lot of physical play. Senior brings it, and we bring it. Just a classic crosstown game.”
5 in a row?
When asked about his team’s winning streak, Morales had a brief look of confusion on his face, appearing to wonder if that was indeed correct.
It is.
“I didn’t know that,” Morales admitted.
The Falcons began the season with just one player, Sanders, with any varsity experience to speak of. So they knew this season would be a work in progress.
Judging by this recent stretch, things are progressing.
“Our team chemistry has grown a lot from the beginning of the season until now,” said Skyview junior Rhyse Owens, who tied Love for the team high with 14 points. "We’re just bringing it together as a fist instead of a hand.”
As he talked, Owens demonstrated what he meant by folding his hand into a fist and then opening it, spreading his fingers apart. Skyview needed that fist mentality against the Broncs.
The Falcons are used to getting a combined 34 points a game from Love and Sanders, but that duo provided just 20 points Tuesday.
Love needed 16 shots to get his 14 points, while Sanders used nine shots to finish with six points. Though those “big dogs” struggled, Morales pointed to behind-the-scenes contributions by 6-foot-5 sophomore Anthony Schacht (eight points) and the defensive play of senior twins Lance and Austin Schaaf for the night’s success.
"Anthony kind of changes things a little bit on our back row, his length and his ability to just go get rebounds," Morales said. "Our wings, the two Schaaf twins, played well defensively. You might not see them in the box scores, but defensively they're always in the right positions at the right time, digging down in the passing lanes when they need to.
“Just those unsung heroes tonight came to play."
More than a loss
Senior coach Drew Haws walked slowly toward the exit underneath the Skyview gym, a bag slung over his slumping shoulders.
The loss was the fourth in a row for Senior, but an injury to senior guard Liam Romei was what weighed heavily on Haws’ mind. With just over a minute to play, Romei took a charge from Sanders and in the resulting pileup suffered a dislocated ankle. Romei had to be carried off the floor.
“I really don’t have anything to say,” Haws said. “I’m just thinking about Liam.”
Romei was playing in just his second game since returning from a broken wrist suffered in December. His return was to provide an outside scoring boost for the Broncs, and Romei showed why against the Falcons.
He hit several long 3s, making 4 of 10 attempts from the arc, and had a game-high 19 points before he went down.
Now, the Broncs will again have to go on without Romei.
“Just a heck of a game by our kids, they battled,” Haws said. “I’m super, super proud of them.
“But the only thing I can think of right now is Liam. That kid has worked as hard as any kid I’ve coached, and it’s just not fair. I’m just devastated. Our team is devastated. He’s the heart and soul of our team, and we’ve got to stick together.”
Numbers game
Skyview improved to 9-6 overall and 7-4 in the Eastern AA, which solidifies the Falcons at second place behind 10-0 Bozeman. Senior slipped to 7-8 and 4-7, which is sixth place in the league. … Senior’s biggest lead was 21-14 early in the second quarter, while Skyview led 36-29 in the third. … Melo Pine added 12 points for Senior, which led 16-14 after the first quarter and 39-38 after three.
