BILLINGS — Billings Skyview beat an intra-city rival for the second time in three nights and extended its winning streak to six straight games Thursday night with a 72-58 boys basketball win at Billings West.
Behind 24 points each from guards Rhyse Owens and Payton Sanders the Falcons separated themselves from the Golden Bears late in the first half and then held them at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Skyview’s win came on the heels of Tuesday night’s home win over Billings Senior, and helped the Falcons avenge a one-point loss to West earlier this season. An effective transition game, which helped Skyview shoot 55% from the floor, played a big role in Thursday’s outcome.
“We really, really wanted to push that tempo tonight,” Skyview coach Kevin Morales said. “I just felt like we didn’t do that last game against West. We wanted to be aggressive to the hoop and we wanted to finish our shots. We did that tonight.”
Sam Phillips led the Bears with 19 points.
Get it and go
Owens and Sanders combined to go 16 of 21 on 2-point shot attempts. Most of those were either fastbreak layups or simple drives to the hoop.
Sanders was also 2 for 4 from the 3-point line and he added six assists to his stat line. As the lone holdover from last year’s state championship team, Sanders has seen his role change from another cog in the wheel who didn’t have point guard responsibilities on a senior-dominated team to the player who has the ball in his hands most of the time and who needs to get everyone involved.
For the most part Sanders, a 5-foot-11 senior, has done that. He entered the week fourth in AA in both scoring (16.8 ppg) and assists (4.09 apg). As the inexperienced Falcons have learned their roles around him, so has he.
“I figured we were going to struggle in the beginning of the season,” said Sanders, noting the Falcons’ 3-5 beginning. “Our guys are young, and this is the first year of varsity basketball for them. They had to learn, but it didn’t take much time, you know, this is six straight (wins.)
“I feel like we came together, we regrouped, we learned and we’re ready to go.”
Morales, too, felt it would be a matter of time until all the new players earned Sanders’ trust. He’s still prone to the over-enthusiastic mistake — he did have six turnovers — but he’s picking up the intricacies of his new position.
“I told Payton and I kept drilling it into him a little bit that there were a lot of seniors last year that trusted the underclassmen and (Sanders), even enough to let them take that last shot,” Morales said. “He’s really starting to trust those underclassmen and they’re coming along really well.”
Up and down, up and down
West coach Kelly Darragh has described this season as a roller-coaster and Thursday was another example of that.
The Bears were already down by eight at the end of the first quarter, rallied to within 20-19 in the second quarter, fell behind again 30-21, pulled within 32-29 and then allowed an 8-0 Skyview run to end the half.
Skyview pretty much maintained its 11-point halftime cushion, and the Bears never led in this game.
“It’s like you flip a coin and see what team we’re going get,” Darragh said. “I think we could be good. Skyview is a good team and they’re well-coached, but I think tonight it came down to Skyview just wanted it more than we did and outworked us.”
Darragh pointed to all the easy baskets the Falcons got and his team seeming content to settle for the 3-pointer, where the Bears made just 3 of 17 attempts.
The game marked the fourth time this season the Bears have allowed 70 points or more. Darragh said he still believes in his team, but that also time is starting to run out for the Bears, who are in last place in the Eastern AA.
“We just keep searching for a spark,” he said. “I tell you what, the players will fight in practice and they’ll go hard, but I guarantee if we played as hard in games as we did in practice, we would have won half the games that we’ve lost.”
Numbers game
Skyview’s winning streak has moved them to 10-6 overall and 8-4 in the Eastern AA. West fell to 6-10 and 3-9, and the Bears have lost six of their last eight games. … Billy Carlson scored 15 points and Gabe Hatler added 12 for the Bears, who shot just 40% overall from the floor. … Sanders had 16 of his 24 points by halftime, and Owens had 13 by the break.
