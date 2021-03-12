GREAT FALLS — For Great Falls High and Billings Skyview, it will be two different sets of history coming into the boys Class AA championship on Saturday night at Four Seasons Arena.
The Bison have a long and proud basketball tradition, winning their first state title in 1936 over Anaconda and grabbing nine others over the following 80 years, its last coming in 2006 over Bozeman.
Skyview has two outright and one shared, though all three appearances have come in the last five years.
Great Falls has appeared in 20 boys basketball tournament championships and is 10-10. The Bison's 21st championship appearance Saturday ranks third among Class AA teams, trailing Helena High (21) and Missoula Sentinel (24).
The 10 titles is tied for first in all classes, with Bozeman, Helena, Butte, Missoula Sentinel and Dillon.
"Great Falls High has won a lot in the past," Bison head coach Bob Howard, who coached the Bison to the 2006 championship, said Thursday. "But it's been a long time."
Great Falls High, established in 1890, has had more time to fill the trophy case than Skyview, which was built in 1987.
But the Falcons won the championship more recently. Skyview took its only two Class AA boys state titles in back-to-back fashion, beating crosstown rival Billings West in 2015 and downing Bozeman in 2016, both under current Falcon head coach Kevin Morales.
Skyview was declared co-champion last season after all MHSA basketball tournaments were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Falcons were set to play Missoula Hellgate for a title. This year the Knights were knocked out of the playoffs in upset fashion in a play-in game.
The Falcons beat the Bison in last year's semifinal and the two teams also squared off for third place in the 2016-17 tournament, which Skyview won as well.
"Coming into this whole state tournament we've been talking about a little unfinished business, just we got to take care of our stuff," Morales said Wednesday after the Falcons quarterfinal win. "We're kind of you know, the defending champs that are still in the state tournament with Hellgate getting knocked out early."
Skyview did lose key pieces off last year's team, including the bouncy Julius Mims, who was in Great Falls on Thursday and congratulated the team as the players came out of the locker room after downing Sentinel in the semifinal.
This year, though, Skyview have gotten strong contributions from Camron Ketchum, Payton Sanders and Ky Kouba as well as others.
Sanders is a leader for tournament MVP and has averaged 23 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and two steals per game during Skyview's first two games. Ketchum is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds.
The entire squad — including their head coach — is excited to see the Bison in the championship game. The squads faced off twice in regular-season Eastern AA play, with Great Falls winning both matchups.
"It's awesome. I just think it's great because I'm good friends with the Howards, the entire family. I really truly appreciate all of them," Morales said. "I really look up to Bob Howard. He's a phenomenal coach. I don't even know when the last time he's missed the state tournament with his team ... we're really thrilled about the experience to actually play in another state championship game here."
Great Falls will counter with a balanced offensive approach and strong defensive effort.
Drew Wyman has been relatively quiet scoring-wise for the Bison through two games, totaling 27 points after averaging nearly 21 during the regular season.
Cale Gundlach — who is 6 of 6 from behind the 3-point line in the tournament — led Great Falls in scoring during its semifinal win over Helena Capital off the bench. Reed Harris put up 19 points in the opener and is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and two assists per game.
"We just have so many guys that can put up 10 plus for us," Gundlach said Thursday. "And when one guy's not feeling it, we just go to the next guy and he can bury some shots and it helps our team a lot to have so much depth."
Saturday night's game tips at 5 p.m., with the Class AA girls championship going at 7:30 p.m. The boys third-place game will tip at 1 p.m., with the girls third-place game to follow.
