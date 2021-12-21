BILLINGS — Twelve lead changes. Ten ties. One team overcame an eight-point deficit and another an 11-point deficit.
Through all that, Billings Skyview came out the victor Tuesday night on its home floor, beating Billings Central in overtime 64-56 in a meeting of two defending boys state championship programs searching for new identities this season.
In the end, both coaches could feel cautiously optimistic about their teams’ futures as they each try to blend in a host of new players.
“What a great game,” said Central coach Jim Stergar, whose Rams took home the Class A title last season. “We love that we play in those games. Makes us better.”
Skyview coach Kevin Morales joked that it was too early in the season for an overtime game — this was just the third game for his Falcons — but in a serious moment stressed how important it was for his players to be in that environment.
“I was just really pleased for these boys to get that first win underneath their hat as a group collectively,” said Morales, whose two-time AA champion Falcons returned just one starter, Payton Sanders. “Because they did have a lot of pressure in being back-to-back champs, you know, and then coming in here and still trying to play at the level or at the expectations of Skyview basketball.
“And I think they’re doing a pretty good job of filling that right now.”
Lane Love scored 30 points and Rhyse Owens connected for 14 for the Falcons (1-2), who found themselves down 43-32 early in the fourth. Sanders, who had nine points and eight assists, then had consecutive baskets to start an 11-0 run as the Falcons tied the game on an Austin Schaaf 3-pointer.
The score was stuck at 48-48 over the final 38.2 seconds, with neither team getting a good chance to end it in regulation.
Owens bookended two 3-pointers around a free throw from Central’s Travis Hadley to give the Falcons overtime momentum that they never relinquished.
“We’re just going to have to put our trust in our teammates, just knowing that they’ve been putting in the work,” Love said about the key to a successful season for the Falcons. “We all know each other have been putting in the work and that we have to rely on each other.”
McEvoy finished with 20 points to lead the Rams, who played their second straight overtime game. Like Skyview, the Rams (3-2) have just one returning starter in Cayden Merchant, who had nine points.
“We’re a young team,” said Stergar, whose team trailed 13-5 and 21-14 before gaining its own 11-point lead. “I mean, I can’t say it enough and it’s going to show right now. We’ve got to grow up fast and there’s no secret about it.
“They’re being told they have to grow up fast. If they want that rainbow they’ve got to put up with the rain and this is part of that process.”
Central resumes play after the Christmas break on Jan. 4 with a game at Lockwood.
Skyview is off until Jan. 6 when the Falcons travel to Great Falls for a game at CMR.
