BILLINGS — Billings Skyview senior Julius Mims has signed to play college basketball at North Idaho College. Skyview boys basketball coach Kevin Morales announced Mims’ commitment on his Twitter account Thursday, and Mims said in a text to 406mtsports.com that he has signed with the junior college.
Mims, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 12.0 points per game last season, and was the second-best rebounder (9.0 per game) and top shot-blocker (2.0 per game) in Class AA.
Happy for our team captain Julius “Juice” Mims for committing to play basketball for the Cardinals of North Idaho!! They are getting a great one!! #Loyal2Royal #Falcon2Cardinal pic.twitter.com/29JdaMv6Z0— Kevin Morales (@kmorales088) April 16, 2020
He helped the Falcons to a 17-6 record. Skyview won its final eight games of the season and 15 of 17 before the state tournament was canceled following the semifinals due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Falcons were named co-state champions along with Missoula Hellgate.
Mims, who is the reigning Class AA high jump champion, will be joining a program that former Skyview guard RayQuan Evans used as a springboard into Division I basketball. Evans helped the Cardinals to a 56-10 record his two seasons at NIC before accepting an offer from Florida State before last season.
Evans, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds his sophomore season at North Idaho College, and in his first season with the Seminoles averaged 3.2 points and 11.5 minutes in 29 appearances.
