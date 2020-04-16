Eastern AA Divisional

Billings Skyview's Julius Mims goes up for a block against Great Falls' Drew Wyman (24) in a semifinal game at the Eastern AA Divisional basketball tournament last month. Mims averaged a AA-best 2.0 blocks per game last season.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview senior Julius Mims has signed to play college basketball at North Idaho College. Skyview boys basketball coach Kevin Morales announced Mims’ commitment on his Twitter account Thursday, and Mims said in a text to 406mtsports.com that he has signed with the junior college.

Mims, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 12.0 points per game last season, and was the second-best rebounder (9.0 per game) and top shot-blocker (2.0 per game) in Class AA.

He helped the Falcons to a 17-6 record. Skyview won its final eight games of the season and 15 of 17 before the state tournament was canceled following the semifinals due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Falcons were named co-state champions along with Missoula Hellgate.

Mims, who is the reigning Class AA high jump champion, will be joining a program that former Skyview guard RayQuan Evans used as a springboard into Division I basketball. Evans helped the Cardinals to a 56-10 record his two seasons at NIC before accepting an offer from Florida State before last season.

Evans, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds his sophomore season at North Idaho College, and in his first season with the Seminoles averaged 3.2 points and 11.5 minutes in 29 appearances.

