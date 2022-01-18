BILLINGS — Billings West had just turned the ball over with 5:30 left in the game Tuesday night, and Golden Bears coach Kelly Darragh turned to his bench and signaled for Sam Phillips, handcuffed for the opening minutes of the fourth quarter with four fouls, to re-enter the game.
Despite his fouls troubles, Phillips had been a steadying force for the Bears, who were nursing an eight-point lead as Phillips shuffled off to the scorer’s table.
“Hey!” Darragh shouted at his senior guard. “Be smart.”
Though Darragh’s admonition was directed at Phillips, it was also a cautionary plea for the entire team. Phillips never did pick up his fifth foul, and the Bears had just enough to hold off the Falcons 60-59 at the Skyview gym.
The win wasn't without its uneasy moments down the stretch for the Bears, though. Skyview forced some timely turnovers and the Bears made just 9 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter, but West managed to net its first Eastern AA win of the season.
As Darragh talked about the game in the hallway underneath the Skyview gym, he had a knowing smile on his face as he glanced at Phillips, who was awaiting his own interview. Again, the message was directed at one person, but meant for the entire team.
“I love these guys probably as much as any team I’ve ever had,” Darragh said. “But — and I mean this in a loving way — sometimes we don’t play the smartest out there. We like to make things way more complicated than they need to be.”
Phillips scored a game-high 26 points and Gabe Hatler and Cooper Tyson added 12 points each for the Bears (4-4, 1-3) as they ended a three-game losing streak. West was coming off a rare home loss to Billings Senior last week, and Tuesday almost had what was a 10-point fourth-quarter lead slip away.
Skyview’s Lance Schaaf hit a 3-pointer with just a couple ticks on the clock to get the Falcons within one, but West did their coach proud by doing one final smart thing: The Bears simply let the clock expire without trying to inbound the ball.
“Getting that first conference win is kind of a stepping stone, you know,” said Phillips, who was 9 of 10 from the floor but just 5 of 9 from the foul line. “It’s kind of like, all right, we can build from here.”
Though the AA season is still on the young side, both teams have had their share of close games. For West, this was the fourth time it had played a game decided by four points or fewer. The Bears are 2-2 in such games.
Skyview, in six games, has yet to play one decided by more than eight points. This one was tied nine times in the first half and had 11 overall. There were also 10 lead changes.
But the Falcons’ biggest lead was three points, and once West was in the bonus early in the fourth quarter, Skyview coach Kevin Morales said he felt that was the death knell for his team.
Still, the Falcons played to the bitter end, and if there had been a few more seconds on the clock …
“It was the game I thought it was going to be,” Morales said. “Just close … too close. They just got the better of us there.”
Lane Love scored 17 points to lead the Falcons (3-3, 2-1), while Payton Sanders added 13 points and eight assists and Rhyse Owens had 12 points.
“I think there’s a lot of teams in our conference that can beat each other up,” Darragh said. “So even though we started with three losses, we got a win tonight on a very good team’s home court. We’ve got a little momentum going.”
The Falcons are looking to get some of their own now.
They play at Senior on Thursday, have a make-up game with Great Falls CMR on Monday and then go against the two Bozeman schools next weekend.
“We’ve got a gauntlet coming up ahead of us,” Morales said. “But, I thought our kids played a good game (tonight). Just credit West. West played a very good game and had a good game plan for us.”
