BUTTE — Thursday night's Butte Central at Anaconda boys basketball games have been postponed due to COVID issues within the Copperheads' program, according to a release from Maroons athletic director Chad Petersen.
The games will be rescheduled for a later date.
The release also states that the the girls games will still be played with the JV game starting at 5 p.m. and the varsity game starting at 6 pm. Both games will be played at Memorial Gym in Anaconda.
Last week's postponed boys basketball games between Butte Central and Livingston have been rescheduled for Jan. 25 at the MAC in Butte. Freshmen tip at 4:15 p.m., JV tips at 5:45 p.m. and varsity is scheduled to begin around 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.