BUTTE — Thursday's boys basketball games between Livingston and Butte Central in Butte have been postponed due to inclement weather and poor road conditions, according to a release from Butte Central High School.
The Thursday morning release also confirmed that the games will be rescheduled, however a date has not be finalized.
The girls basketball games between Butte Central and Livingston, originally scheduled for Thursday, were postponed Tuesday due to COVID-19 and rescheduled for Jan. 25.
