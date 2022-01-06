BUTTE — Thursday's boys basketball games between Livingston and Butte Central in Butte have been postponed due to inclement weather and poor road conditions, according to a release from Butte Central High School. 

The Thursday morning release also confirmed that the games will be rescheduled, however a date has not be finalized.

The girls basketball games between Butte Central and Livingston, originally scheduled for Thursday, were postponed Tuesday due to COVID-19 and rescheduled for Jan. 25. 

