HELENA — Brayden Koch looked closer to form on Friday night, a welcomed sight for a Capital Bruins team looking to end a two-game skid and sweep the regular-season crosstown series against Helena High.
Koch dropped 28 points in Capital’s 59-45 victory, draining a trio of 3-pointers and totaling 10 made field goals.
“Brayden and I know each other very well and I can get a feel for him,” Bruins head coach Guy Almquist said. “You could tell he was a little better. He had much more wind tonight, probably a little adrenaline. You could tell he had a little more zip. We still had to get him out a couple times that we wouldn’t normally, but I thought he was able to play on both ends much more effectively than he did earlier this week. That’s obviously key for us and a big confidence booster for us, for our guys to see that.”
Koch was playing in his second-straight game after missing five contests due to illness. He scored 14 in his return to the lineup on Tuesday, but playing in his final regular-season crosstown game, Koch caught fire early.
The senior scored seven of Capital’s first nine points and poured in 11 first-quarter points on his way to 16 in the game’s first 16 minutes.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Koch said. “Just coming off those last two games with the losses – playing with my team, playing with confidence – that just gives us a lot of boost as a team. I’m pretty happy for us…We were kinda in a slump, so it’s just happiness for us right now.”
The Bengals, who suffered a near-30 defeat in the first round of crosstown back in January, trailed 20-17 after a quarter and were within 10 points at the break.
Colter Petre connected on two first-quarter 3-pointers and ended up with 15 points on Friday, while Kaden Huot logged five of his 13 in the game’s initial eight minutes.
“The boys came out with a little bit more composure,” Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. “We played a great first half. It’s tough when Brayden has a game like that, he really makes them a lot tougher to defend. The boys played with more confidence. We had too many turnovers against their pressure, but I’m proud of the guys and their effort tonight.”
Capital’s full-court pressure got to Helena High in the second half. The Bruins forced a handful of turnovers off the press that resulted in breakaway buckets.
Koch’s jumper to end the third quarter put Capital up a dozen. On the first two possessions of the fourth quarter, Koch assisted on a bucket by Hayden Opitz and came up with a steal and lay-up, blowing open a 17-point edge the Bruins would more or less hold in the game’s final six-plus minutes.
“We were off a little bit the past two games, we were struggling offensively,” Opitz said. “Tonight we were just clicking, getting everyone shots, just having fun and playing loose against our rivals…It’s great to have [Brayden] back. There’s so many levels added to our offense when he’s playing. It’s great to be at full capacity and to win again.”
Opitz poured in 22 points for the Bruins on Friday night as he and Koch combined for 50 points in the victory. Luke Dowdy added six points for the Bruins – all from the free throw line – while Jacob Curry's fourth quarter 3-pointer rounded out the scoring.
Dylan Christman added 14 points for the Bengals, while Cael Murgel chipped in three points.
Friday’s win advances the Bruins to 14-2 on the season and 10-2 Western AA contests with two regular-season games remaining. Perhaps more importantly, the victory completes the aforementioned crosstown sweep for the Bruins, something that senior Trysten Mooney said was pretty important to this group.
“That’s one of our goals,” Mooney said. “We wrote down goals at the beginning of the year and that was on all of our sheets: sweep crosstown. It’s a good feeling to beat your rival.”
“I’m super proud of the kids and that’ll be something they can be really proud of,” Almquist said. “I thought Helena High was very good tonight, I thought they played real well a lot of the time. I thought Huot was especially good. He was a handful for us tonight…Our confidence has been shaken after these last couple games just a little bit. I don’t think we should feel that way, but it was a little. To come out and get a good start in this game was crucial for us.”
Like is usually the case when Helena-area teams come together on the field or court of competition, a big crowd congregates. That was scene on Friday night, as both student sections were filled, as well as many of the upper and lower seating areas in the Helena High gym.
Each fan base let the other one hear it when their team made a play, and through the first half, it was pretty even. Capital pulled away down the stretch, flexing its muscle with Koch back in the fold.
“This is the best crosstown in the state,” Almquist said. “I would put that up against anybody. I’ve seen a lot of them, been around a lot of them, and there’s not a better one than this. Both Capital and Helena High have a lot of pride in their programs and that’s exhibited in crosstown events. This whole community should be proud of what happens here on those nights.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.