Billings Central's Cayden Merchant (25), Hardin’s Teivon Ramos (21) and Hardin’s Bryson Rogers (22) go after a rebound as Hance Three Irons (34) looks on during their game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
BILLINGS — Before Friday, the last time the Billings Central boys basketball team beat Hardin was the 2018-19 Class A state title game. Friday’s game against the Bulldogs gave the Rams extra confidence that they can end this season the same way.
Thanks in large part to junior Cayden Merchant, Central blew out its Eastern A rival 74-44 on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Rams improved to 7-2 with the win over defending State A co-champion Hardin (3-4).
“If we can do that every game, there’s no one that’s going to stand in our way,” Merchant said.
Merchant, who led all players with 17 points, is a 6-foot-4 post who transferred from Class AA Billings Skyview before this school year. The Montana High School Association’s 90-day transfer rule forced Merchant to miss the first seven games of the season. He scored 10 points in his debut last Friday at Miles City, which the Rams beat 67-52.
Merchant’s father, Darcy, also played basketball at Central and graduated in 1998.
“Every time you come to the Metra, you’ve got to show out, especially against Hardin,” said Merchant, who hadn’t competed on the Metra court before Friday. “First time playing Hardin, I had to play good.”
On Friday, Merchant was Central's main replacement for 6-foot-6 junior starter Brock Blatter, who was out because of food poisoning, according to coach Jim Stergar.
“He’s got a nose for the ball. He’s in the right place at the right time. Really good sense out on the court. He’s fitting in well,” Stergar said of Merchant. “He’s a very mature young man, and we’re glad he’s here.”
Merchant’s performance encapsulated Central’s depth and balance, both on Friday and all season. He is one of three talented players who played for another school last season — Nick Pasquarello (Laurel) and Clarence Stewart (Plenty Coups) are the other two — and the Rams weren’t exactly short on good players before they arrived.
Against Hardin, Central senior Malachi Stewart scored 14 points, senior Junior Brackenridge had 13 and senior Logan Hill added 12.
The Rams led 14-11 after one quarter and pulled away from the Bulldogs in the second, which was 26-7 in Central’s favor.
Stergar was especially pleased with the result considering how many turnovers and offensive rebounds his team allowed. Central’s defense only pressed the Bulldogs in the first quarter, as well.
“That team is not as bad as we made them look,” Stergar said.
Friday was Hardin's worst loss since Feb. 2, 2017, when it fell to Skyview 91-40. The Bulldogs’ last double-digit defeat was the state championship game on March 9, 2019 (Central won 62-44). Hardin, which went 23-0 last season, lost 60-52 to now-No. 5 Lewistown on Jan. 15, 52-43 to now-No. 2 Laurel a day later and 67-66 in overtime to Miles City on Jan. 21.
Central’s two losses were also to Laurel and Lewistown by single digits, resulting in the Rams falling from No. 1 in the first 406mtsports.com Class A rankings of the season to unranked (Hardin was No. 2 in the first rankings).
“It’s good to lose every now and then so we can see our mistakes,” Merchant said. “It’s always a good wake-up call.”
