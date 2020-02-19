FRENCHTOWN — The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and the Victor boys basketball team is working on its recipe to one day have a positive taste test.
The Pirates appear to have found a key ingredient with Carson Varner, nicknamed Puddin’. He’s just a sophomore but has been a vital additive to the young Victor team that sees the potential to have its program simmering with success in the years ahead.
Varner has averaged right around 20 points this season and scored a team-high 19 points in a 47-44 win over Valley Christian on Wednesday at Frenchtown to help fourth-seeded Victor reach the semifinals of the District 13-C tournament.
“Throughout the season, we weren’t on the best roll,” Varner said. “With us being almost all sophomores, we knew we had to get it started going if we want to play in the district championship and go far by our senior year.”
Varner is in his first year as a starter but has already earned respect within the program. A three-sport athlete and quarterback on the football field, he was named one of three team basketball captains and has started this season after coming off the bench on a team loaded with seniors last year that went 8-14.
Varner’s impact this year has been even more important with Victor losing its starting point guard and second player off the bench during the season. He’s been one of the team’s two leading scorers along with senior Skylar Webberson, who added 12 points Wednesday.
“He’s an anchor,” coach Rick Gulman said. “He’s only a sophomore, but he carries a lot on his shoulders. The guys really rally around him. He gives his whole heart every time he’s on the floor, and they see that, and they love that.”
Varner didn’t want to be a bench player again this year, so he dedicated his offseason to getting better. He’d call Gulman or assistant coach Michael O’Leary to open the gym at night so he could get up extra shots for about one to two hours a day, three to four times a week.
Varner asked to have the gym opened so much that the school superintendent gave his dad a key to the gym, he said, so he could practice whenever he wanted. He’d end up going nearly every night from June through August, spending at least two hours and sometimes up to four hours in there, putting up about 150, 200 or even more shots.
“I wanted to be the best and go to the all-star game and have our team be the best in the conference and stuff,” Varner said. “I figured I had to get it done in the offseason if I wanted to be good by my senior year.”
The results of the hard work have shown themselves in bits and pieces. The record’s not there yet at 4-13, but Varner’s individual play has improved with his scoring and rebounding abilities. He went for a double-double against Valley Christian, making layups, one 3-pointer and six of his seven free throws.
“His dedication, that’s just what you want from a player,” Gulman said. “We just hope he keeps it up and we see another big jump from him next year.”
Taking on a starting role, Varner learned he had to come out ready to play and couldn’t afford to have slow starts any more. He brings some of his own contagious energy but also gets some from his teammates, especially when he hears they yell his nickname, Puddin’.
Varner got the nickname around 9 or 10 years old when he worked at a ranch in Victor and was spotted running away from a cow. The nickname is a child-friendly version of a derogatory word, and he’s embraced it as a positive. His dad affectionately calls him by the nickname. Gulman even writes Puddin’ instead of Carson in the scorebook.
“I love being called it,” Varner said. “It’s kind of like an energizer for me.”
Varner came out full of energy in the win over Valley Christian, a team that swept Victor in their two regular-season meetings. He scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half as Victor built a 17-14 lead.
Valley Christian sophomore Riley Reimer carried the Eagles with 20 points as the teams traded runs in the second half. Varner broke a 39-39 tie with a hard-driving layup, making the basket, drawing a foul and converting the free throw to put Victor ahead for good with 1:52 to play.
Sophomores Caleb Rockwell, Canyon Parks and Raymond Russi added eight, four and four points, respectively, to round out the scoring.
The Pirates have a big challenge ahead against top-seeded Seeley-Swan at 4 p.m. Thursday. They need to win to put themselves in good position to qualify for the divisional tournament.
Varner wants to send out the seniors on a positive note and start to taste some success. But with only two players graduating this year, the Pirates believe there could be savory good times ahead if they continue to work hard.
“The next couple years should be pretty good,” Varner said. “We’ve got five or six sophomores that are ready to go get a state championship in the next couple of years.”
Valley Christian girls 33, Lincoln 29
Valley Christian downed Lincoln, 33-29, staving off a Lynx run in the fourth quarter to move on to the semifinals. Lincoln scored just five points in the first half but outscored the Eagles 24-14 over the final two periods.
Ashlyn Kelly hit a late 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help fend off the Lincoln run and finished with a team-high nine points. Jenna Templeton and Alexis Cannon each scored eight to pace the Lynx. The Eagles will face top-seeded Seeley-Swan at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in Frenchtown.
Darby girls 50, Victor 22
Darby had little issue getting past Victor, outscoring the Tigers 22-10 in the first half and winning 50-22 to advance to the semifinals. Gracie Lang and Annie Rennaker each scored 11 points to lead Darby. The Tigers will play second-seeded Clark Fork at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Frenchtown.
Darby boys 73, Lincoln 47
Darby rolled to a 73-47 win over Lincoln to advance to the semifinals. Nelson Smith paced the Tigers with 21 points, Gabe Smith added 17 and Preston Smith chipped in 15. Lincoln got 17 points from Nathan Brown and 14 more from Ryan Greenwood.
The Tigers will take on second-seeded Clark Fork at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Frenchtown.
