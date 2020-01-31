WHITEHALL — Whitehall’s Brendan Wagner could not be stopped on Friday.
The Trojans defeated Big Timber 54-46, off the back of Wagners’ eight three-pointers, dooming the Herders to a road loss despite keeping the game close for the majority of the contest.
Big Timber head coach Dan Smart credited Whitehall for a well-played game, but said that his team knows there are areas to improve going forward.
“We were just hoping to have a good, fundamentally sound game,” Smart said. “We were hoping to get it inside a little bit more and take advantage, but sometimes we did, sometimes we didn’t.”
Both the Trojans and Herders needed time to feel each other out, as neither side went on first quarter scoring runs or created distance, as the opening 10 minutes ended 9-9.
The next 10 were a polar opposite, as Big Timber held Whitehall to zero baskets for the opening three minutes, while going on a 9-0 run to create the game’s biggest lead to that point.
Trojans head coach Zach McLean took a timeout with about five minutes in the half to give his team a wake-up call.
“We talked about sharing the basketball and playing together,” McLean said. “We know we want to get [Wagner] the ball… I think early we were pressing the issue, and down the road we were a lot more patient and found him. The ones [Wagner] hit were all Brendan, wasn’t me, that’s for sure.”
The talk resonated with the squad, most notably Wagner, who proceeded to sink four threes in the next four minutes. Along with a couple more buckets from the Trojans, Whitehall overcame the deficit and entered half with a one-point lead, 23-22.
The third quarter saw both teams continue their offensive momentum from the first half, as Wagner and Big Timber senior Dawson Lavarell traded treys, but Wagner’s shooting form saw the Trojans enter the fourth quarter with a seven-point advantage.
The momentum only carried on for Whitehall from there, as juniors Flint Smith and Hayden Hoagland assisted Wagner in scoring important baskets late to maintain possession and the lead, as the game came to a close in favor of the Trojans.
Wagner credited his team for sticking together and that their play as a whole was behind his career night.
“I think we just stuck together as a team throughout the game,” Wagner said. “Just believing in each other from the first minute, we never get down on each other even when things were going bad.”
The Trojans were led by Wagner’s 32 points, with junior Hayden Hoagland coming up with 13 points. Fellow junior Kenzie Huglet ended with seven, and junior Flint Smith finished with four.
Meanwhile, Big Timber’s Lavarell led the Herders’ offense with an impressive 23-point display, while junior Tristan Matzick concluded the night with eight. Junior Codee Mehus contributed six to the Herders’ total.
Smart said that the difference on Friday was Wagner, and that sometimes you lose despite playing well.
“That’s what I told the kids,” Smart said. “We ran into a kid that just had one of those nights. There’s nothing you can do to stop him.”
