LIVINGSTON — Another high-scoring game from Brendon Johnson helped the Livingston boys basketball team earn a 55-46 home win over Butte Central.
Johnson scored a game-high 29 points in Tuesday's nonconference rematch with the No. 2 team in the final 406mtsports.com Class A rankings. The senior shot 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, an area that made the difference — the Rangers went 19 of 24 from the line overall, while the Maroons finished 8 of 17.
Sage McMinn added 13 points for Livingston (12-5), and Braden Harrington scored the same amount to lead Butte Central (15-3).
The Rangers, who trailed 21-20 at halftime, outscored the Maroons 18-14 in the third quarter and 17-11 in the fourth.
Johnson is averaging 30.5 points per game in Livingston's last four contests. His season-high is 41, which came in a 61-55 home win over Dillon on Jan. 4. That victory happened one game after the Rangers lost to top-ranked Hardin on a Famous Lefthand buzzer beater.
Johnson scored 12 points in a 53-39 loss at Butte Central on Jan. 11.
Livingston, which has won six straight games, will wrap up the regular season at Dillon on Saturday. Butte Central's regular season is over.
