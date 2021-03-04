BUTTE — This Bulldogs team believes in each other.
The Butte boys bounced back after a puzzling first quarter and secured a 65-55 victory over Kalispell Flathead in a Class AA state basketball play-in game Thursday night at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym.
“It was just our kids. We were kind of shell shocked, deer in the headlights during the first quarter," said Bulldogs coach Matt Luedtke. "Second quarter, the boys finally came to play. I think it was just defensive intensity. It was nothing we did as a coaching staff. It was all the boys. They just worked their butts off and came to play after that first quarter.”
A team that's confident and trusts one another is dangerous.
The first quarter was all Braves. Joston Cripe and Hunter Hickey got going early, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to put Flathead up 13-5. Just before the end of the quarter, Cripe went to the free throw line after Butte committed its seventh team foul – putting the Braves in the bonus with an entire quarter to play before halftime – and hit one out of two foul shots. Ethan VandenBosch was there for a put-back to make it 16-5 Flathead. The Bulldogs managed a free throw before the end of the period.
“Not one guy in our huddle during that timeout when we were down, had any belief that it was like, ‘Oh, God. We’re down. Everyone’s panicking.’ I don’t think one person felt that," Olson said. "We thought, ‘Oh, we’re down. We’re just not playing aggressive.’ As soon as we changed that we were unstoppable.”
The second quarter opened with more cold shooting from the Bulldogs. Kenley Leary, however, would soon rise to the occasion. Leary's first triple of the game make it 18-9. Billy Kelly got in on the action a few possessions later. His 3 made it 20-15 Flathead. After a drunk by Gabe Adams that electrified the Braves sideline, Leary quickly silenced them with a step-back jumper to cut the lead to 22-19.
“This is a playoff game so every shot felt big," Luedtke said. "Every 3 we hit felt big, especially when we were coming back. We just rode that wave of momentum through the fourth quarter.”
Once the Bulldogs found a rhythm, big man Jake Olson got going as well. After seeing two of his shots swatted away during the first quarter by Ezra Epperly, Olson, like his team mates, was not fazed.
“He settled in. Their big kid came out excited and had a couple nice blocks, and then Jake’s just so skilled and such a good player," Luedtke said. "He’s such a hard worker. He’s been awesome this year, leadership-wise. He decided to take it upon himself to go at that kid. I think he got 11 touches in the second quarter and went at the basket. That’s also what got us started. When he gets going, everybody gets going.”
As Olson became comfortable, it was a slow death for Flathead.
“During that first quarter, it was hard setting myself up," Olson said. "It was a lot easier as the game went along because everyone started getting aggressive, so it just opened up everything.”
The Griz football commit finished with 22 points. Kelly had 14 points and Leary managed 13 points.
The game was tied at 27 at halftime, but it sure didn't feel like it. The gym was rocking and the Braves had gone cold.
“This is a big deal for Butte High," Luedtke said. "They ended up getting that confidence back. They knew that this is our house. We can beat anybody here, and we just had to get it going.”
Butte extended the lead by outscoring Flathead 16-11 during the third quarter. Cripe, the motor of the Braves offense, did not manage another 3-pointer until later in the fourth quarter when the game was pretty much out of reach.
The Bulldogs ran clock and knocked down foul shots during the final stanza, outscoring the Braves 22-17 down the stretch en route to a double digit win.
Flathead finishes 6-8 on the season. The Braves lost all three games they played against the Bulldogs.
Butte hits the road to Billings next week for the Class AA state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.