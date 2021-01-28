BUTTE — In what began as a defense battle early on, the Butte Bulldogs ran away with a 71-49 win over the Missoula Big Sky Eagles on Thursday night, thanks to the shooting efforts of Zach Merrifield.
With four 3-pointers made in just the first half, Merrifield drew defenders his way throughout the game, which opened up his teammates for easy shot opportunities.
"It's amazing he's out here playing. I remember when he (Merrifield) broke his leg," Butte coach Matt Luedtke said. "What a gutty performance by him, every day with him out there is a blessing. Him and Jake (Oslon) are the two leaders left and I'm just really proud of them tonight."
Both teams opened the game running zone defenses, but once the Bulldogs got hot from three-point range, the Eagles shifted their strategy to a half-court trap in the second quarter. Despite the defensive efforts by the Eagles, the Bulldogs held a 32-15 lead at halftime.
Head coach Ryan Hansen said the strategy change made sense in the moment, but may not have been the right choice to combat the Bulldogs' scoring. The Eagles' offensive struggles, though, played an even bigger role for the Eagles' loss, according to Hansen.
"At that point in the second quarter we had to do something, I figured it would help us locate shooters better but then they started scoring off the dribble; it became a pick-your-poison," Hansen said. "We couldn't make a shot to save our lives, and it affected our defense and took from our energy the entire game."
The Bulldogs continued to build on their lead during the second half, and the Eagles' shooting woes continued. The biggest lead of the game was 23 for Butte.
Four players scored in double-figures for the Bulldogs on Thursday. Merrifield, who got hot from 3-point range finished with 14 points. Kenley Leary led Butte in scoring with 16, Mikey O'Dell finished with 13 and Jake Olson had 12.
"That was extremely fun to watch and fun to coach, we played without three starters to quarantine and Big Sky is a good team," Luedkte said. "We rose to the occasion and all the kids out there gave their best effort, they played loose and fun."
"I knew we were going to get a great effort, we had some bench players play well and I knew we'd have a great effort," Luedkte said. "We've been worried about defense and we gave up some easy ones to Hellgate last week, and we made it a focus to fix that for this game.""
Kade Olson and Caden Batemen led the way for the Eagles, both finishing with 13 points. Chaz LaDue also had a good game and finished with eight points. The Eagles will travel to face Kalispell Glacier on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are now 3-3 and will face Helena Capital on Thursday. The Bulldogs will look to build off of Thursday night's momentum going into next week.
