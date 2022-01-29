The East Helena girls basketball team started strong in its bid to knock off its I-90 rival Butte Central on Saturday in East Helena.
But as the game wore on, the Maroons wore down the Vigilantes in what ended up as a 54-40 win for Butte Central.
East Helena grabbed an 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and that came after building a seven-point lead in the early stages of the game. In the second quarter, Butte Central netted 14 points and grabbed a four-point lead at the break before scoring 31 points in the second half to run away with the win.
Despite the loss, Dymon Root continued her stellar season for the Vigilantes and scored a team-high 20 points. Natell Goodman and Reagan Fasbender both pitched in with five.
Brooke Badovinac had a big second half for the Maroons and finished with a game-high 22 points. The Maroons improved to 6-6 on the season while the Vigilantes dropped to 2-12 on the season and 1-8 in the Southwestern A.
In the Mining City, the Vigilantes and Maroons also met in boys basketball action and first-place (Southwestern A) Butte Central put together a dominant performance in a 66-25 win over East Helena, which was without two of its regular contributors.
Dougie Peoples scored 12 of his 24 points in the opening stanza as the Maroons jumped out to a 28-6 lead. At the half, Butte Central was in front 40-12 and BC didn't slow down with another 20 points in the third quarter.
Kyle Holter contributed with 13 points for the Maroons as well as 10 from Eric Loos. Trevor Held and Colter Charlesworth both managed seven to lead the way for the Vigilantes.
