BUTTE — With the postseason right around the corner, the Maroons are starting to peak at the right time. Saturday's 61-48 home victory over Corvallis was Butte Central's third consecutive win. With Frenchtown, Corvallis, Hamilton and the Maroons all battling for seeding, the Maroons have remained cool under pressure.
"It's a great time to be playing our best," said Butte Central coach Brody Kelly. "We're in an absolutely dog fight right now with four teams for the 2-5 seeds. And they all matter, so every game is coming with a lot of pressure right now."
Kelly called Saturday's tilt against the Blue Devils the Maroons' best game of the year, and it was highlighted by suffocating defense.
"We started out really well," Kelly said. "We had our best game of the year. We played outstanding defense in the first half. We held them to 14 points in the first half and they're a pretty solid offensive team."
Central took a 27-14 lead into the break. Corvallis found some semblance of an offensive attack during the second half, but Butte Central kept the Devils at bay and the Maroons second-half lead was never less than six.
"We executed well and we anticipated well," Kelly said. "We helped each other well, we weren't late, we challenged shots and got good box-outs. During the second half I think we were just a little bit slower reacting to ball screens, and we were a little bit late on help.
About midway through the fourth quarter, the Maroons were able to ice the game at the free-throw line.
"We were really spreading the floor and got fouled a bunch, I think we finished 15 out of 16 at the free-throw line," Kelly said.
Bryson Sestrich led all scorers, as he pumped in 23 points for the Maroons. Dougie Peoples added 13 points and Kyle Holter had nine. Holter's play on the defensive end was crucial for the Maroons, as he held Tanner Jessop to 14 points for Corvallis.
"Kyle Holter did a really nice job guarding Tanner Jessop," Kelly said. "Collectively we guarded him well. He's one of the top players in the conference."
The Maroons will be home Tuesday night taking on Livingston. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
