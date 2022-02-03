BUTTE — The Maroons sent their five seniors out on a high note with a 61-50 victory over the Frenchtown Broncs on Thursday in Western-A boys action at the MAC.
The loss snaps a three game winning streak for the Broncs, who were fresh off an impressive 64-41 victory over Hamilton last Friday.
"That's a really good team that we beat tonight," said Butte Central boys basketball coach Brodie Kelly. "They've been solid all year, but especially lately, winning (three) in a row and having two big wins last week. Plus they're a very hard-nosed team on the defensive end. They make you work for everything and have got great athletes. They're well-coached and we knew it was going to be a grind."
Class A's No. 3 Maroons (12-1) aren't done for the season by any stretch of the imagination. They're just done playing home games. Supporters got to see seniors Bryson Sestrich, Drew Badovinc, Joseph Sehulster, George Rojas and Gage Guldseth take their home court one last time.
"With this group of guys, I think what stands out about them is their unselfishness," Kelly said. "We've got a couple of seniors that don't play a lot of minutes and they poured their hearts and souls into the program. These guys put in the work year-round and I'm just really appreciative of all five of them and the contributions they bring."
The victory also put the finishing touches on a perfect 6-0 home record for Central, which Kelly takes pride in.
"That's a goal we set every year," said the Maroons' coach. "It's been a few years since we've hit that mark. And I'm really happy for the seniors to go out on that note. All five of them are a great bunch of kids and I'm just really happy for them to finish at home the way that we did."
As Butte Central tends to do, it grinded down the Broncs with signature man-to-man defense and methodically extended the lead as the game went along.
The Maroons led 15-14 after one quarter and took a 30-22 into the half thanks to a Dougie Peoples 3-pointer before the horn. Out of the intermission, Central opened up a 49-33 advantage heading into the final eight minutes and cruised to the finish line.
Kelly pointed out that a huge swing occurred during the third quarter when Badovinac came up with timely steals that led to quick points going the other way, helping the Maroons put the game out of reach.
"It was like around an eight-or-nine point game for about, I don't know, eight possessions in a row it felt like," Kelly said. "And then Drew got these back-to-back steal and layups that pushed it to like 13 or 14."
Kyle Holter paced the Maroons with 26 points to lead all scorers and Peoples had 22.
"(Holter) was unbelievable," Kelly said. "He just got us rolling and united us with a whole lot of hustle plays, layups, and rebounds and steals. He was kind of all over the place."
Sully Belcourt had a team-high 16 for Frenchtown while Devin Shelton and Eli Quinn finished with nine points apiece. Connor Michaud managed six points.
"Joseph Sehulster and Eric Loos did a really nice job guarding Michaud," Kelly said. "He's a really tough post who rebounds well."
Central has won four in a row and is 12-1 on the season. The Maroons finish the season playing three straight on the road. They'll head to Livingston for a 4 p.m. tip Saturday.
