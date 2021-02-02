Despite the limited and socially-distanced crowd at the Maroon Activity Center, the historic rivalry between the Anaconda Copperheads and Butte Central Maroons continued Tuesday night, where the Maroons maintained bragging rights, winning 67-27.
The Butte Central-Anaconda rivalry began in 1915 and has evolved over time, according to Anaconda sports expert Blake Hempstead, owner of Copperhead Country Media. In the past, post-game arguments were not uncommon. More recently, the rivalry has become less-heated, yet still important for both communities.
“The rivalry used to happen twice a year and now it’s only once a year,” Hempstead said. “The cool thing is that it recycles everyone. It’s neat to see all of the families, every Peoples come through the rivalry. Coach Brodie Kelly played in it and was an outstanding defender. It’s not as fierce as it used to be but it still has its place.”
Hempstead also said that one uplifting way the rivalry has evolved is how friendly players from opposing teams are to one another after the game is over. The proximity, along with the integration of social media, has helped form friendships between the communities.
Anaconda has not won in the rivalry since 2016, and only the boys teams took the floor Tuesday night. The rivalry is typically played as a double-header, including both the boys and the girls teams.
“It’s unfortunate with COVID, because this facility is usually packed with the energy of the students and families,” Hempstead said. “It’s never fun to see your team lose, but I have to hand it to Central, for winning this game with limited fan interaction.”
The Copperheads had only played one game before facing the Maroons, after a week without games due to COVID precautions. Perhaps rust was a factor, as the Copperheads appeared outmatched soon after tip-off.
The first half appeared sloppy for both teams, with foul calls and turnovers occurring on nearly every other possession. Neither team found an offensive rhythm, as the Maroons relied on the driving ability of their guards, while the Copperheads focused on perimeter scoring and found little success.
“We didn’t play great in the first half. I know we were up 15 at halftime but we just made a lot of mental mistakes,” said Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly. “In the third quarter we were sharper, so it was good to see some shots go down once we hit the third quarter.”
The Copperheads struggled with the Maroons’ zone defense in the first half. With their offense slacking, the Copperheads turned to a half-court trap defense in the second quarter, yet found themselves trailing 31-16 at halftime.
The Maroons built on their first half lead and expanded their range in the second half. On the final play of the third quarter, Joseph Sehulster knocked down an open three-pointer as the clock expired, giving the Maroons a 30-point lead and a burst of excitement going into the fourth.
“I thought we did a good job playing with fundamentals in the fourth quarter. We made some subs and brought in some new bodies and they played well,” Kelly said. “But we have to be better with the basketball, we have to be sharper. I’m glad Isaac Sholey came in to give us that spark, because we had lost our mental focus.”
The Copperheads were led by Eli Saltenberger, who finished with 11 points. Saltenberger was the only player to finish in double-digits for Anaconda, while Jacob Greenwood added five points.
Dougie Peoples had 22 points and made two three-pointers. He also went a perfect six-for-six from the free throw line. Bryson Sestrich also had a big game, scoring 13 points, while sophomore guard Konnor Pochervina added 11.
“We have to be much better with the fundamentals, we were sloppy at times tonight,” said Kelly. “We lost our focus and we don’t have the tools to overcome mental mistakes, we have to be sharp and focus on control, we didn’t do that in the first half.”
The Copperheads are now 1-5 on the season and are scheduled to face Deer Lodge on the road this Friday. For the Maroons, they now sport a 4-4 record and will look to push their win percentage above .500 with a win in Dillon on Saturday.
The Butte Central-Anaconda rivalry will continue this year with the girls teams on Thursday in Butte. The game is scheduled to tip-off at the Maroon Activity Center at 7:15.
