BUTTE — When your school raises the 2020 state-championship banner during a pregame ceremony, you kind of have to bring it once the game starts.
"I think tonight was just a great night for our program," said Maroons' boys coach Brodie Kelly. "I appreciate all those ex-players making the effort to come back and be here. It was a great crowd and atmosphere tonight."
"Those guys that won that state championship, they're amazing," said Dougie Peoples. "We looked up to them, and with them coming back we wanted to make them proud."
Butte Central's boys basketball team did exactly that against Southwestern A rival Dillon on Saturday night at the MAC as the Maroons used a huge third quarter to put away the Beavers 56-42.
The Maroons went on a 20-7 run during the third, almost doubling their first-half output. In addition to playing lockdown-man defense, Central was able to lean on Peoples, last season's leading scorer in Class A.
"I thought, collectively, our team played intelligent basketball," Kelly said. "We were playing with the leading and spacing out, finding matchups that worked out for us. Dougie put up a lot of points, but I think everybody's got to respect the other players out on the floor."
Peoples finished with 32 points, which included four 3-pointers. He also shot 12-for-13 from the free-throw line.
At halftime, Butte Central led 24-21 after 16 minutes that unfolded about how you'd expect in a rivalry between two of the top teams in the Western A. Baskets were tough to come by. Buckets were either great shots that were heavily contested, or the result of a broken play that left someone out of position.
Jonathan Kirkley paced the Beavers with 13 points.
Similar to the boys' game, the eight-minute stretch in between halftime and the fourth quarter otherwise known as the third quarter, was the difference in Dillon’s 69-62 Southwestern A girls basketball victory over Butte Central.
"I feel like we're so limited in the number of kids we have," Butte Central girls coach Meg Murphy said. "I think sometimes fatigue sets in a little bit and it takes them awhile to get their legs back."
"We feel like we're one of the deeper teams in the state," said Dillon girls coach John Hansen. "The more we push it, the more tired teams get. We always want to push the ball and get up-tempo. We don't have a whole lot of size on the inside so ideally we want to score in transition, and I think that was a big difference in the third quarter."
Trailing 16-11, Butte Central started breaking the Beavers pressure with ease in the second quarter, resulting in layups and timely 3-pointers. The Maroons took a 32-29 lead into halftime.
Dillon continued throughout the second half, as coach Hansen was confident his team could execute at a higher level.
"It took better anticipating and understanding where they're trying to pass the ball," Hansen said. "I thought our girls did a better job at anticipating during the third quarter, and not reacting."
It worked. The Beavers poured it on in the third quarter, finishing the period on a 21-4 run to take a 50-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Central hung tough in the fourth quarter by drawing fouls on Dillon, and the Maroons were shooting one-and-one with about six minutes left in the fourth.
"Fouls take us out of our press," Hansen said. "I felt like that was the difference in the game. There were just some mental fouls and when we watch film we'll be able to clean that up."
Brooke Badovinac led an admirable Butte Central, as the Maroons chipped away and cut the Dillon lead to 64-60 with under a minute to go. But the Beavers were able knock down their free throws to pull away for a seven-point victory.
"Fourth quarter they came out and did a great job, and caused them some problems," Murphy said. "Unfortunately when you're down, you're batting all the time and you have to send them to the free throw line."
Badovinac finished with 28 points to lead all scorers and Ella Moodry added 14 for Central.
"Give credit to Murphy and Central," Hansen said. "They played hard."
To open the game, Butte Central took off on a 5-0 run. Then Lauryn Petersen gave Dillon a spark as she ripped off seven straight points to make it 7-5.
Petersen's hot shooting continued throughout first quarter, which culminated in a made half-court shot at the buzzer to give Dillon a 16-11 lead after one.
Petersen finished the game with a team-high 19 points. Evey Hansen managed 12 points and Jordyn Walker had 11.
