BUTTE — The Maroons' basketball squads have good reason to be optimistic this season.
When you return multiple players who were either all-conference or all-state why wouldn't you be?
Well, one reason for pause is that the Western A is absolutely stacked.
"I think Class A is loaded this year," Butte Central boys coach Brodie Kelly said. "I think it's going to be really tough field in our conference. Dillon, as you know, they got second at state last year. They returned four of their top eight guys. Hamilton, they won state football, they've got a lot of good athletes. Frenchtown is always a tough competition in our conference."
The Central girls will have a few question marks to figure out in the early stages of the season. Coach Meg Murphy hopes their athleticism and experience will help make up for the short bench and lack of size.
"We're just really limited," said the 2020-21 Southwestern A coach of the year. "We're not very big obviously. Brooke Badovinac is one of our point guards, and she probably plays our posts, too. So the nice thing is that they're all fairly quick kids, and they get up down the floor. That's something that we're looking to do a lot more than we have done in the past. We've always been blessed with some post players. This year is a little bit different."
In addition to Badovinac, who was second team all-conference as a sophomore, the Maroons will lean on the leadership of seniors Sofee Thatcher (first team all-conference), Payton Hartwick and Brenna Foley. Ella Moodry will also be expected to produce as a sophomore.
The boys return return three all-state and all-conference players in addition to Drew Badovinac, who showed steady improvement throughout the season. The Maroons also welcome transfer Eric Loos from Butte High.
"Yeah so we have back four of the six guys that played those four minutes a tournament time," Kelly said. "And we got Dougie Peoples back, who was all-state last year, then Kyle Holter and Bryson Sestrich were all conference players. Eric Loos transferred. He's really going to help us this year. And then Drew Badovinac played his best basketball last year at tournament time. So that's our first five and we're pretty excited about that group. And then got some pretty athletic players coming up some new guys who will get a chance to prove themselves."
Last season the Maroons started slower than they would have liked. A pause of basketball activities due to COVID-19 and having no offseason couldn't have helped matters.
"What I found out last year was that summer basketball matters," Kelly said. "We usually play 15 games a summer, and a lot of it is some of the guys' first varsity action. And not having that made our first games of the year last year their first varsity action. So as you know, we were super slow getting started and I think that had a lot to do with it. So this year, we had a normal summer, put a lot of work in and these guys got the chance to play. We played like nine games against AA teams as well.
"I think having this group of guys play on Saturday at state last year and (the experience) just gives them confidence knowing what it takes to get there, and have an experience taken this year helps. Being in all those pressure situations last year really helped them. We get a lot of guys that play a lot of AAU basketball too. And all that game experience just helps."
Central's girls won the Southwestern A in 2021, just one year removed from a one-win season. So it's safe to say that this group of upperclassmen can handle a little adversity while keeping their eyes on the bigger picture, which is hopefully another conference title.
"They came from a year of being 1-19 to win the conference," Murphy said. "We had a good group of seniors last year, but we return a lot of key elements from last year's team. Brooke's back and Sofee Thatcher's back.
"Moodry is as fast as anybody in the state. She's just so quick. Our other two seniors are Peyton Hartwick and Brenna Foley. Brenna actually came on towards the end of the season and ended up playing some big minutes for us down the stretch. So those kids all have some experience, and then we got some younger kids that will hopefully come in ... limited in numbers, obviously, so that's always a question. But we're looking forward to see where we're at."
Central's boys beat Polson and Bigfork in Frenchtown last weekend, while the girls deep Polson and lost to Bigfork to open the season.
The Maroons will send their boys to East Helena on Thursday for a 7:15 p.m. tip. The girls will host the Vigilantes at 7:15 in the MAC.
