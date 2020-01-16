Trevor Neumann scored a team-high 20 points and Aaron Richards added 12 to lead Butte Central to a 64-56 non-conference win over Three Forks on Thursday to improve to 10-0 on the season.   

Neumann poured in six 3-pointers, including three in the second quarter. Braden Harrington added nine points for Central and Gator Yelenich scored eight.  

The Maroons led 9-6 after the first quarter and 23-18 at the half.  

Three Forks' Michaiah Hauser led all scorers with 23 points including 12 in the fourth quarter. Dustin Dalke added 18 for the Wolves.  

