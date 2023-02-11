BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons boys' basketball team completed their Southwest A regular-season schedule on Saturday afternoon, looking to extend their 14-game winning streak as they hosted the Hamilton Broncs at the Maroon Activities Center.

The Maroons recognized their senior players prior to the game. Dougie Peoples, Kyle Holter, Eric Loos, Riley Gelling, Konnor Pochervina, and Josiah McGee were recognized for their contributions throughout their Butte Central careers.

Butte Central vs. Hamilton

Butte Centrals' Dougie Peoples is guarded by Hamilton's Max Cianflone on Feb. 11 at Butte.
Butte Central vs. Hamilton

Hamilton's Tyler Jette brings down a rebound over Butte Central's Eric Loos on Feb. 11 at Butte.
Butte Central vs. Hamilton

Butte Central's Jack Keeley sets up for a three-point shot on Feb. 11 as the Maroons meet Hamilton at Butte.
Butte Central vs. Hamilton

Butte Central's Dougie Peoples (12), Kyle Holter(23) and Riley Gelling (35) celebrate after the Maroons defeat Hamilton on Feb. 11 in Butte.

Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments