BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons boys' basketball team completed their Southwest A regular-season schedule on Saturday afternoon, looking to extend their 14-game winning streak as they hosted the Hamilton Broncs at the Maroon Activities Center.
The Maroons recognized their senior players prior to the game. Dougie Peoples, Kyle Holter, Eric Loos, Riley Gelling, Konnor Pochervina, and Josiah McGee were recognized for their contributions throughout their Butte Central careers.
Central pulled away late to clinch their 15th win in a row with a 62-51 win.
The team traded baskets, with Peoples sinking Central’s first six points of the contest.
Asher Magness’ three-pointer, field goal and two free-throws gave Hamilton a 12-8 advantage half-way into first quarter.
Holder fed Zane Moodry on a baseline drive and Peoples dialed a long-distance three-pointer in the final minute of the quarter. Owen McPartland hit a buzzer-beating in-paint runner to give the Maroons an 18-16 lead at the end of the period.
Loos’ hard work under the basket paid off with an offensive rebound and put back basket for Central’s initial points in the second quarter.
Central (10-0 Southwest A/15-1 overall) went into the bonus with 5:24 to play in the half. Peoples sank two free-throws and Holter added an offensive rebound and basket to give Central a five-point lead.
Max Cianflone’s drive and layup up interrupted Central’s brief run mid-way through the second quarter.
Peoples fed Loos through the paint in traffic to fire up the Central bench and Maroons’ student body in attendance. Holter followed with a drive to the basket and reverse layup.
Eli Taylor’s runner in the lane accounted for the final points of the half.
Central led Hamilton at the half, 31-27.
Asher Magness started the second half with a three-pointer, which was quickly countered with a Peoples field goal.
Loos took an in-paint feed from Holter and banked it off the glass two minutes into the half to stake Central to a five-point lead, 35-30.
Loos’ three-point play with four minutes to go in the third, put the Maroons up 40-33.
Hamilton’s (8-3 Southwest A/13-3 overall) offensive pressure continued to keep the Maroons on their toes. The Broncs worked hard in the paint and picked up three offensive rebounds in one sequence.
Canaan Magness’ scoring drive briefly cut the Maroons’ advantage to three. McPartland’s three-pointer behind the left elbow of the arc doubled the Maroons’ lead with 1:51 to play in the quarter.
The Maroons led at the end of 24 minutes, 43-38.
Canaan Magness’ pull-up jumper in the late at the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter was answered by Zane Moodry’s tip in.
Central landed in the bonus with 6:15 to play in regulation. Loos hit two free-throws to extend Central’s lead to four.
After a pair of successful Peoples free-throws, Cole Dickemore was fouled beyond the arc by Jack Keeley. Dickemore sank 2-of-3 to clip the Maroons’ advantage back to five with 5:28 to play.
An offensive foul by Hamilton on a fast-break landed the Maroons in the double bonus with 2:15 to play.
Central extended their lead to 11 with 20.5 to play, 62-51.
Dougie Peoples led all scorers with 21 points, four shy of 1,500 for his career, which he will have the opportunity to reach in the divisional playoffs.
Loos added 15 points, and McPartland chipped in 11 for Central.
Asher Magness led Hamilton with 13 points, and Canaan Magness added 11.
