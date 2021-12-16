EAST HELENA — Butte Central opened Southwest A Conference play on Thursday night with a 49-31 road victory over East Helena. The Maroons are now 3-0 on the young season.
“It was a really gutsy defensive effort for us,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said. “I think that’s a potent offensive team. Ty [Ridgeway] is doing a great job with them. We know they had four guys in double figures going into the game. They put up points and they were tough to guard. I felt like offensively we just didn’t ever find a great flow or rhythm all night, but you’ve gotta give credit to East Helena, they really did a nice job taking away Dougie [Peoples].
East Helena was hard to shake in the first half. Butte Central used runs of 7-0 and 5-0 to build an eight-point first quarter advantage. The Vigilantes nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, however, drawing to within five points after eight minutes of play.
It was one of several big shots East Helena knocked down to keep things interesting in the first half. Trailing by just four points late in the second quarter, the Vigilantes gave up triples to Jack Keeley and Eric Loos on back-to-back possessions, a six-point burst that acted as something of a back-breaker for the home squad heading into halftime.
“We didn’t get back on defense and they hit some big 3-pointers to go up 10 at the half,” East Helena head coach Ty Ridgeway said. “That’s a good Butte Central team…They’re well-coached, they’re disciplined and the scary thing is that they’re young. I think our guys were up for the challenge. They hung in there. We just need to execute better, we need to rebound better. Just little things that hurt us tonight.”
Butte Central opened the second half on a 10-2 run, taking an 18-point lead into the latter portion of the third quarter. Loos, a transfer from Butte High in his first season with the Maroons, was central in that charge, pulling down offensive rebounds for put-back lay-ups, taking a charge and making his presence felt on the defense glass, as well.
“We’re counting on him heavily right now,” Kelly said of Loos. “He brings such an interior presence that we need. Keeping balls alive on the glass, finishing at the rim. He’s just bringing some leadership and toughness that our team needs.”
Bryson Sestrich knocked down multiple 3-pointers in the win, as did Keeley. The Maroons found cutters to the hoop often on Thursday night, even with Peoples, their leading-scorer from last season, not being a huge factor on the offensive end.
“I felt like in the first half the ball was sticking too much,” Kelly said. “We had guys holding onto it too long before moving it and it kinda threw off the flow. The second half, the ball moved better. We’re playing without Kyle Holter, he’s one of our key guys, so we had some lineups out there that we haven’t practiced a lot with. Just took a little bit of time to jell.”
Loos and Sestrich each poured in 13 points for Butte Central. Peoples added eight and Keeley chipped in six points.
Loos attributed the win to his team’s work on the defensive end. He said that effort, one that included several blocked or altered shots at the rim and tough ball pressure, brought Butte Central together and led to the Maroons being able to pull away even further in the second half.
“It’s fun being with these guys,” Loos said. “They bring the intensity everyday at practice and it’s kinda just like a big family. We stick together on everything. Even when we have tough times on the court, we just come together and find a way to get it done.”
East Helena, after beginning its first varsity season with a win, has now dropped three-straight games. All three of Butte Central’s wins have come by at least nine points, with two victories by at least 15 points.
“Any road win is tough to get, especially on the road in conference,” Kelly said. “East Helena is a talented, tough team. We’re happy to get a win.”
