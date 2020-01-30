Butte Central and Anaconda came into Thursday with high-intensity play, but only the Maroons walked away with the win.
The Maroons (13-1) defeated the Copperheads (6-6) 63-43, earning a bounce-back win after a 50-44 road loss to Frenchtown Saturday, while Anaconda takes an non-class loss at the recently renovated Snake Pit.
Central head coach Brodie Kelly said that the performance was more to the Maroons standards, and that a hard week of practice translated to a solid performance.
“The guys did a good job of responding well,” Kelly said. “They recognized some things that needed to be cleaned up. I could see [the loss] coming in practice, we were getting a bit complacent and making chronic mistakes... Our guys recognized some things we were doing poorly and really worked their tails off this week.”
Central came out firing, quickly jumping up on the Copperheads as the Maroons sunk five first-quarter threes, to get out to a 19-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Anaconda fought to keep the game close from there, as head coach Rochi Estes and his squad seemed to keep the game within reach, but only before Central’s hot first-half shooting kept the distance.
Estes credited Central senior Trevor Neumann and the Maroons for a great performance.
“It seemed like we’d cut it to 11 or 12,” Estes said. “And then [Neumann] would bury a three. They’re solid all the way around, too. [Gator] Yelenich coming in, Luke [Heaphy] is solid breaking the pressure and then they got the bigs. [Central] looked really solid.”
Neumann sunk four threes en route to a contest-high 19-point evening, and by halftime, the Maroons were up by 19 and looking to maintain their advantage.
The Copperheads did well to keep the game near that point, even pulling within 10 points in the fourth quarter, but Central hit shots down the stretch when needed to see out the win and slightly edge Anaconda in second half scoring, 27-26.
Estes’ squad was led by senior Kylar Gochanour’s 17 points, with junior post Landon Hurley contributing seven points. Six points from senior Mike Galle and sophomore Eli Saltenberger finished out the Copperheads’ top scorers.
Estes said that it was encouraging to see his team pick up their play despite the Maroons’ advantage, and that playing top teams like Central is how Anaconda will improve.
“I think that first half we came out a little intimidated,” Estes said. “Second half we picked it up. More intensity, more transition style and full-court game… We look forward to playing the toughest teams in the state. Even if we get beat, as long as we learn from it and get better… I look forward to playing tough non-conference teams.”
On the other side, Central was led Neumann’s 19, while senior Matt Simkins followed up with 10 points. Senior Braden Harrington contributed eight more, and senior Jared Simkins finished with seven.
Kelly says that Saturday’s clash with Hamilton is exciting, but that the Maroons are focused on themselves.
“We want to keep getting better and focusing on ourselves,” Kelly said. “We know Hamilton is a really good basketball team, but I think we need to make sure that we’re building consistency, especially for tournament time. We want to make our opponents earn everything.”
While Central gears up for Hamilton’s visit, the Copperheads welcome Thompson Falls to Memorial Gym on Saturday.
